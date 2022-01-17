Padma Shri Shanti Devi dies at 88; PM Modi, Odisha CM extend condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the demise of social worker and Padma Shri awardee Shanti Devi, who passed away last night at her residence in Gunupur, in Rayagada district of Odisha. She was 88.

Shanti Devi, also known as Lugdi Devi, received the prestigious Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind on November 9, 2021. She was known for her dedication towards the underprivileged community and restoring peace in the Maoist-affected areas in Odisha.

“Shanti Devi Ji will be remembered as a voice of the poor and underprivileged. She worked selflessly to remove suffering and create a healthier as well as just society. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and countless admirers. Om Shanti,” tweeted PM Modi.

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik also extended his grief at her death.

“Saddened to learn of the death of Padma Shri Award-winning social worker Shanti Devi. Her lifelong efforts to help the needy and tribal have always been inspiring. Her contribution to social work is invaluable. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and wish them well,” Patnaik tweeted in Odia.

Born in Balasore district in 1934, Shanti Devi began social work at an early age and founded the Seva Samaj ashram at Gunupur in Odisha. She worked towards the education of tribal girls.