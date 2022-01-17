Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Padma Shri Shanti Devi dies at 88; PM Modi, Odisha CM extend condolences
india news

Padma Shri Shanti Devi dies at 88; PM Modi, Odisha CM extend condolences

PM Modi remembered Shanti Devi as “a voice of the poor and underprivileged”, while Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik noted her contribution to social work as “invaluable”.
President Ram Nath Kovind presenting the Padma Shri award to Shanti Devi, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi last year. (ANI Photo)
Published on Jan 17, 2022 11:58 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the demise of social worker and Padma Shri awardee Shanti Devi, who passed away last night at her residence in Gunupur, in Rayagada district of Odisha. She was 88.

Shanti Devi, also known as Lugdi Devi, received the prestigious Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind on November 9, 2021. She was known for her dedication towards the underprivileged community and restoring peace in the Maoist-affected areas in Odisha.

“Shanti Devi Ji will be remembered as a voice of the poor and underprivileged. She worked selflessly to remove suffering and create a healthier as well as just society. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and countless admirers. Om Shanti,” tweeted PM Modi.

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik also extended his grief at her death.

“Saddened to learn of the death of Padma Shri Award-winning social worker Shanti Devi. Her lifelong efforts to help the needy and tribal have always been inspiring. Her contribution to social work is invaluable. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and wish them well,” Patnaik tweeted in Odia.

RELATED STORIES

Born in Balasore district in 1934, Shanti Devi began social work at an early age and founded the Seva Samaj ashram at Gunupur in Odisha. She worked towards the education of tribal girls.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi naveen patnaik odisha
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Birju Maharaj
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Delhi Covid-19 cases
UP Elections
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP