Tuesday, Apr 29, 2025
Pahalgam attack victim's wife counters Congress leader's claim: ‘Terrorists marked out non-Muslims, we saw it’

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar
Apr 29, 2025 05:22 PM IST

Pragati Jagdale, wife of Santosh Jagdale, one of the tourists killed in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, recalled the horror.

Amid a political slugfest over Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar's controversial statement, questioning the veracity of the claim that terrorists asked about the faith of tourists before killing them in Pahalgam town last week, Pragati Jagdale, wife of Santosh Jagdale, one of the tourists killed in the April 22 attack, on Tuesday appealed leaders not to politicise the tragedy.

Family members of Santosh Jagdale, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, after his mortal remains were brought to his residence in Pune.(HT Photo)
Family members of Santosh Jagdale, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, after his mortal remains were brought to his residence in Pune.(HT Photo)

In an emotional appeal, Pune resident Pragati Jagdale, while interacting with reporters, said, “Please don't politicise the incident or play with our emotions. We were there. We know what the terrorists said. We have already shared their statements during the attack.”

Follow Pahalgam attack news live updates

Pragati Jagdale, who is an eyewitness as well as a survivor, claimed that the terrorists came with a clear intention to kill and carried out the massacre cold-bloodedly, news agency PTI reported.

"We experienced terrorism. We heard hateful words. I urge all politicians, on humanitarian grounds, not to play with our emotions," PTI quoted her as saying.

Also Read | 'Insult to injury, shameless': BJP slams Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar's remark on Pahalgam attack

Jagdale also said the survivors had experienced the horror firsthand and heard what the assailants said.

She also claimed that the terrorists had marked out non-Muslims.

“We are still haunted by the terror attack. Whenever I close my eyes, I see a man holding a rifle. I haven't been able to sleep properly. The shock is too deep,” Jagdale told the reporters.

She said she now hopes that with government assistance, her daughter Asavari will be able to rebuild her life.

The Maharashtra government will give financial assistance of 50 lakh each to the families of six state residents killed in the Pahalgam terror attack last week, said chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday. Also, jobs will be given to the next of the kin of the slain tourists from Maharashtra, he said.

What did Vijay Wadettiwar claim?

Talking to reporters on Monday, Vijay Wadettiwar, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader, said, “We are being told that terrorists ascertained religion and then killed people. Do terrorists even have so much time to go close to someone and whisper in their ears? It is highly controversial because some are claiming such things did happen, while others are denying it. Do not plan anything around it.”

Also Read | Supriya Sule calls for civil valour award and govt jobs for families of Pahalgam terror attack victims

Wadettiwar's comments sparked a massive controversy, inviting strong condemnation from ruling alliance leaders, including Devendra Fadnavis.

Fadnavis said his statement had rubbed salt in the wounds of the families who lost their loved ones in the horrific attack.

(With inputs from PTI)

Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
