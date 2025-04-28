Supriya Sule calls for civil valour award and govt jobs for families of Pahalgam terror attack victims

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule on Sunday wrote to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging the state government to offer a government job to a family member of each of the six victims from Maharashtra who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. Sule also appealed to the government to confer the ‘Nagrik Shaurya Puraskar’ (Civil Gallantry Award) on the survivors from these families on the occasion of Maharashtra Day on May 1. Mumbai, India – Nov 10, 2024: NCP (SP) party MP Supriya Sule addressing the media, at Y B Chavan Center, in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, Nov 10, 2024. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

Among the 26 victims killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district were six residents of Maharashtra: Atul Shrikant Mone, Hemant Suhas Joshi, and Sanjay Laxman Lele from Dombivli; Kaustubh Ganbote and Santosh Jagdale from Pune; and Dilip Desale from Panvel in Navi Mumbai.

Sharing her letter on social media, Sule highlighted the bravery displayed by the survivors during the attack. “While terrorists were firing at the men, other family members faced the horrific situation with immense courage. Witnessing loved ones being killed before their eyes and still showing such resilience is extraordinary,” Sule wrote.

She requested that the families be honoured with the Civil Gallantry Award to recognise their courage. “Though no measure can truly compensate for the irreparable loss, offering a government job to a family member from each household, based on their educational qualifications, would provide some support,” Sule added.

Citing the example of late Santosh Jagdale’s daughter, Asawari, Sule noted that she is highly qualified and could be appointed to a suitable government position. She called for similar consideration for the kin of the other victims.

“Through these actions, the Maharashtra government can send a strong message that the state stands firmly with these brave families in their time of grief,” Sule said.