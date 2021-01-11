'Pains me': Rajinikanth appeals fans not to hold protests against his decision

Superstar Rajinikanth said on Monday he has made up his mind and would not enter politics as he appealed to his fans to not organise any events to urge him to reconsider his decision, a day after they gathered in large numbers in Tamil Nadu's Chennai.

"Some of my fans along with expelled cadres of Rajini Makkal Mandram have protested in Chennai against my decision of not entering politics. I have taken my decision. I appeal to everyone to not indulge in such things as it pains me," the 70-year-old was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Also read | BJP says it may seek Rajinikanth’s ‘support,’ again asserts it leads alliance in TN

Rajinikanth cancelled his plans to enter politics on health grounds in December last year, disappointing a large section of his followers, who had been waiting for his political foray for years. His decision had come just two days ahead of the expected announcement of his party’s launch date.

The actor had released a three-page statement on Twitter, apologising to his admirers and members of the Rajini Makkal Mandram, a group that has been working on the ground ever since he announced his plans to enter politics in 2017 after years of speculation.

The actor had announced on December 29 that he would not enter politics given his health condition as well as the coronavirus pandemic. “With regret, I’ve to say that I can’t start a political party. Only I know the pain of making this decision. Without entering politics, I will serve people,” Rajinikanth had said in his statement in Tamil.

Also read | ‘Please accept my decision’: Rajinikanth urges in letter to fans

Rajinikanth underwent a kidney transplant in 2016 and he was admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad on December 25, 2020, following complaints of severe blood pressure fluctuations and exhaustion. He came back to Chennai after his discharge on December 27. The actor was advised to avoid activities that could increase his chances of contracting Covid-19.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON