Rajini junks plans to enter politics citing poor health

india

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 23:19 IST

Superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday cancelled his plans to enter politics on health grounds, a decision that came just two days ahead of the expected announcement of his party’s launch date and left a large section of his followers who have been waiting for his political foray for years disappointed.

The 70-year-old actor, who has a cult following, released a three-page statement on Twitter, apologising to his admirers and members of the Rajini Makkal Mandram, a group that has been working on the ground ever since he announced his plans to enter politics in 2017 after years of speculation.

“With regret, I’ve to say that I can’t start a political party. Only I know the pain of making this decision,” Rajinikanth said in his statement in Tamil. “Without entering politics, I will serve people.”

In 2016, Rajinikanth underwent a kidney transplant. He was admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad on December 25 following complaints of severe blood pressure fluctuations and exhaustion. He returned to Chennai after his discharge on December 27. He was advised to avoid activities that could increase his chances of contracting Covid-19.

In Hyderabad, the actor was shooting for a movie, but filming had to be suspended after four crew members tested positive for Covid-19.

“My hospitalisation was a warning by god,” he said in the statement. “Despite strict protocols, four out of 150 tested positive in a well-organised film shoot...what will happen when thousands assemble for my campaign?” he said, adding that it was not possible to solely rely on social media for an election campaign.

Rajinikanth indicated that he did not want to sound chivalrous by saying he will join politics despite severe health concerns and that he did not want to make his supporter “a victim”.

The decision, which put an end to years of expectations and preparations, plunged a section of his fans in disappointment while others said they will accept whatever is best for their “Thalaiva”, or leader, as Rajinikanth is fondly called.

“You stay inside your house and campaign, and do good to people. We will work the streets across Tamil Nadu,” a teary fan said outside Rajinikanth’s posh Chennai residence, urging him to change his decision.

Mohammed Rabik, the Madurai district secretary of Rajini Makkal Mandram, said he “accepted” the decision. “Since he said (in the past) he was joining politics, we worked towards that. Now, we will work towards however he wants us to serve people,” said Rabik, who joined a Rajini fan club back in 1972.

Rajinikanth’s decision will be a relief for both the state’s ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) before the 2021 assembly elections, especially after the death of charismatic leaders such as J Jayalalithaa of the AIADMK and M Karunanidhi of the DMK, experts said.

“The damage that (actor-turned-politician) Vijayakanth caused these parties should not be forgotten,” said R Kannan, political commentator and author of MGR: A Life.

Vijayakanth’s Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), which was formed in 2005, bagged an 8% vote share in 2011 and he became the opposition leader in the assembly. His party won 29 of the 41 seats it contested, becoming the second-largest party after the AIADMK, which formed the government. However, since then, the DMDK has been unable to make a mark in electoral politics.

In 1996, Rajinikanth triggered a flutter when he remarked that even god cannot save Tamil Nadu “if Jayalalithaa is elected to power”. His stand is considered one of the contributing factors behind a growing public opinion against Jayalalithaa, who was already facing corruption charges. Eventually, an alliance led by the DMK swept the polls.

“Everyone’s wish, including mine, is that he recovers fully and returns to act in cinema,” DMK parliamentarian Kanimozhi said.

D Jayakumar, minister for fisheries and an AIADMK spokesperson, said: “We are confident that Rajinikanth will extend his support to the AIADMK.”

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, who is campaigning in Mayiladuthurai district for his Makkal Needhi Maiam party, said he will meet Rajinikanth after returning to Chennai. “I’ve the same feelings as his fans. Even though it feels like a slight betrayal, his health is most important to me. My Rajini has to be well,” Haasan said during his campaign.

Haasan had previously said he was willing to join hands with Rajinikanth politically for the benefit of people.

Earlier this month, Rajinikanth had said he would launch his party in January and disclose the specifics by December 31. His fans expected him to field candidates in all 234 constituencies in the state in next year’s assembly elections.