‘Please accept my decision’: Rajinikanth urges in letter to fans

Rajinikanth’s entry into the Tamil political arena was highly anticipated, however, the actor had always maintained a cautious stance, despite being vocal about many political events in the state.

hindustantimes.com | Edited by Srivatsan K C
Rajinikanth has also candidly accepted the criticism that would follow his announcement to quit politics. “Only I understand the pain of making this announcement,” he said in his letter.(PTI)
         

Actor Rajinikanth on Tuesday announced his decision to not launch a political party in Tamil Nadu and shared an open letter to his fans and followers on Twitter, explaining his move. With the Tamil Nadu assembly elections coming up in May 2021, Rajinikanth’s sudden announcement to quit politics amidst his health conditions has caused a stir among his followers and fellow party members.

Rajinikanth’s entry into the Tamil political arena was highly anticipated, however, the actor had always maintained a cautious stance, despite being vocal about many political events in the state. The 70-year-old actor was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad for fluctuations in blood pressure while shooting for his upcoming Tamil movie and was discharged on Sunday.

 

Here is what Rajinikanth said in his letter in Tamil:

1. Rajinikanth apologised for the postponement of the shooting of his upcoming movie Annathe in Hyderabad due to his ill-health, which has caused financial losses to the film crew and job loss to many people working in the film. He said that whatever has been happening is a warning from god.

Also read: Kamal Haasan on Rajinikanth dropping political plans

2. Out of the film crew of 120, four people tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), despite strict measures.

3. Rajinikanth said political rallies might attract larger crowds and hence could be more disastrous due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. He also said political rallies through social media is not an alternative to physical gatherings and meetings.

4. The actor said that he is currently taking some immunosuppressant drugs and meeting with larger crowds could expose him to many health risks, which would be financially and psychologically problematic for his party leaders.

5. Rajinikanth has also candidly accepted the criticism that would follow his announcement to quit politics. “Only I understand the pain of making this announcement,” he said in his letter.

6. He congratulated the members of Rajini Makkal Mandram who have been serving the society even during the pandemic and wished them well. He thanked them for prioritising his health over his political entry.

7. Tamilaruvi Manian, one of the key figures entrusted with the formation of Rajinikanth’s party, and Arjuna Murthy, who had quit his position in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Tamil Nadu unit to join Rajinikanth, found special mentions in the letter.

Also read: Matinee idols and Tamil Nadu politics

8. The actor urged all his fans and the people of Tamil Nadu to accept his decision and also assured continuing his service to people outside the scope of electoral politics.

