Rajinikanth discharged from hospital, blood pressure stabilised

Rajinikanth discharged from hospital, blood pressure stabilised

The 70-year-old actor-turned-politician has been advised complete bed rest for a week now.

tamil-nadu Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 16:25 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Actor-turned-politican Rajinikanth who was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad on December 25 with complaints of irregular blood pressure has been released on Sunday. In its press release, Appllo Hospitals, Hyderabad, said his blood pressure has been stabilised and he is feeling much better. “In view of his improved medical condition, he is being discharged from the hospital today,” the statement said.

However, he has been advised complete bed rest for a week with regular monitoring of blood pressure. There should be minimal physical activity and stress, the hospital authorities said.

“In view of the above conditions, he has also been counselled to avoid any activity that increases the risk of contracting Covid-19,” it said.

In the medical bulletin issued early in the day, the hospital said there is nothing alarmingly wrong in his report.

Rajinikanth went to Hyderabad for the shooting of his film “Annathe”, which later got cancelled after four members of the crew tested positive for coronavirus. Rajinikanth, however, has tested negative.

Rajinikanth’s illness and sudden hospitalisation has cast a shadow over his political debut ahead of the state Assembly election in 2021. According to his previous announcement, his party will be launched in January 2021 and the formal announcement will be made on December 31.

