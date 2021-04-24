Pak drone enters Indian territory in Jammu, flies back after firing by BSF jawans

A drone from Pakistan entered the Indian territory along the 200 kilometre-long Indo-Pak international border in Arnia sector of Jammu district during the wee hours on Saturday.

After BSF guards opened fire, it flew back into Pakistani territory, security officials confirmed.

“Around 4.30 am on Saturday, a Pakistani drone entered our territory in Arnia sector but the alert BSF immediately opened fire. The drone, probably a spy drone, flew back into Pakistani territory,” a senior BSF officer said.

The officer said that Pakistan has not mended its ways.

India and Pakistan renewed their mutually brokered truce deal on February 25. Since then, there has been no firing and shelling by the Pakistani forces along the 744 kilometre-long Line of Control (LoC) and 200 kilometre-long international border.

The thaw between the two countries has given much-needed relief to the villagers on either side of the border. As a result, farmers on the Indian side have been able to cultivate crops on their farmlands close to the international border in the Jammu region.

