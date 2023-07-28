Pak girl held at Jaipur Airport trying to book returning ticket without passport

Jaipur Airport police on Friday held a 16-year-old Pakistani girl who failed to produce a passport and visa for booking a ticket back to her country, said the official familiar with the matter.

According to the police, the girl identified as Ghazal Parveen is resident of Pakistan’s Lahore. She arrived in India three years ago with her aunt. Both of them were staying in Sikar’s Shrimadhopur since then.

However, on Friday she visited the airport with two other men to get a ticket as she wanted to return to her country.

The station house officer (SHO) of the Jaipur Airport Police Station, Dikpal Singh said, “We have also held those two men. The girl said that she travelled to India three years ago on a flight. But she has no idea how her aunt visited the country without any documents. We are still interrogating the girl. Her aunt will also be questioned later.”

Inputs from Senjuti Sengupta

(This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.)

