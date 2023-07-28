Home / India News / Pak girl held at Jaipur Airport trying to book returning ticket without passport

ByHT News Desk
Jul 28, 2023 07:32 PM IST

16-year-old Pakistani girl detained at Jaipur Airport for lack of passport and visa. Two men also held. Investigation ongoing.

Jaipur Airport police on Friday held a 16-year-old Pakistani girl who failed to produce a passport and visa for booking a ticket back to her country, said the official familiar with the matter.

Representative Image(HT image)
According to the police, the girl identified as Ghazal Parveen is resident of Pakistan’s Lahore. She arrived in India three years ago with her aunt. Both of them were staying in Sikar’s Shrimadhopur since then.

However, on Friday she visited the airport with two other men to get a ticket as she wanted to return to her country.

The station house officer (SHO) of the Jaipur Airport Police Station, Dikpal Singh said, “We have also held those two men. The girl said that she travelled to India three years ago on a flight. But she has no idea how her aunt visited the country without any documents. We are still interrogating the girl. Her aunt will also be questioned later.”

Inputs from Senjuti Sengupta

(This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.)

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

