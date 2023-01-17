Pak PM Sharif offers to hold talks with India, asks UAE to mediate

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has offered to hold talks with India to resolve issues such as Kashmir, saying he has asked the leadership of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to help bring the two countries to the negotiating table.

The Pakistan PM made the remarks last week in an interview with Al Arabiya, a news channel based in the UAE. This is the first time Sharif has made such an offer since he came to power last April as the head of a coalition government. Bilateral ties are currently at an all-time low between the two nations following a string of terror attacks blamed on Pakistan-based groups.

The premier said Pakistan “has learnt its lesson” after three wars with India and now wants to “live in peace with India, provided we are able to resolve our genuine problems.” Pakistan also wants to better use its scarce resources to tackle poverty and unemployment instead of buying military hardware, he added.

“My message to the Indian leadership and Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) is that let’s sit down at the table and have serious and sincere talks to resolve our burning issues like Kashmir, where flagrant violations of human rights are taking place day in and day out,” Sharif said.

“And two, they usurped whatever semblance of autonomy was given to the Kashmiris in their Constitution – Article 370 – they revoked that in August 2019 and minorities over there are being grossly mishandled. I’m not going to go into details, suffice it to say that this must stop. So that a message can go around the globe that India is ready to have talks and we are more than ready...”

He noted that both countries are “nuclear powers, armed to the teeth” and said: “God forbid a war takes place, who will live to tell what happened? This is not an option.”

There was no immediate word from Indian officials on Sharif’s remarks. India has maintained that there cannot be any talks with Pakistan under the shadow of “terrorist violence.”

Sharif further acknowledged that he asked UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to “bring the two countries together.”

“I have requested Mohammed bin Zayed – that he’s a brother of Pakistan and the UAE is a brotherly country. He also has good relations with India, he can play a very important role to bring the two countries to the talking table and I give my word of honour that we will be talking to Indians with sincerity of purpose,” he said.

“But it takes two to tango. Both hands must clap,” he added.

There have been reports that the UAE and Saudi Arabia played a quiet role in helping calm tensions between India and Pakistan, especially after the 2019 Pulwama suicide attack that killed 40 Indian troopers and brought the two countries close to war. That attack, and several others on Indian military facilities, were blamed on Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Yousef Al Otaiba, the UAE ambassador to the United States, acknowledged in 2021 that his country played a role in bringing together India and Pakistan for talks aimed at cooling down escalation over the Kashmir issue and getting bilateral ties “back to a healthy level”.

Sharif said the two countries should live peacefully instead of wasting time and resources on quarrels. “Let’s be very blunt, even if we are not neighbours by choice, we are there forever and it is up to us to live peacefully and progress or quarrel with each other and waste time and resources,” he said.

“Pakistan has learnt its lesson. We had three wars with India and the consequences of those wars [were] more miseries, unemployment, poverty and millions were demoted from their level of satisfaction to a low level of satisfaction,” Sharif said.

Pakistan wants to make its human resources and labour assets into “tools to provide prosperity,” Sharif said, adding: “And for that, we need to use our resources to alleviate poverty and unemployment, provide medicines and high-quality education and not waste these resources in getting ammunition and bombs. That’s the message I want to give to Modi.”

Modi made several peace overtures when Sharif’s elder brother, Nawaz Sharif, was the premier during 2013-17. Modi invited Nawaz Sharif to his swearing-in ceremony in 2014 and made a surprise visit to Lahore in December 2015 to meet his then-Pakistani counterpart. However, ties between the two sides were subsequently derailed by a string of terror attacks.

