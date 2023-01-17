Home / World News / Russia defence minister visits Russian troops involved in Ukraine

Russia defence minister visits Russian troops involved in Ukraine

world news
Published on Jan 17, 2023 11:26 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: “Sergei Shoigu thanked the servicemen who courageously perform tasks in the special military operation zone,” the defence ministry said.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu is seen. (Reuters)
Russia-Ukraine War: Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu is seen. (Reuters)
Reuters |

Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has visited Russian troops involved in Ukraine, the ministry said on Tuesday.

"Sergei Shoigu thanked the servicemen who courageously perform tasks in the special military operation zone, and presented state awards to the servicemen for their dedication and heroism," the ministry said in a statement on its Telegram messaging app.

Watch: Taliban's ‘matter of honour’ indigenously made supercar 'Mada 9', a first

Russia calls its invasion of Ukraine a "special military operation," while Kyiv and its allies say it is an unprovoked, imperialist land grab.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the Russian defence report.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
russia ukraine crisis

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out