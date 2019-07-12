Pakistan army opens heavy fire in Poonch, Rajouri districts

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire agreement on Friday morning as it opened heavy fire on Indian posts and civilian areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch and Rajouri districts, an Indian Army official said.

“At about 8am, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation with the firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Mankote and Krishna Ghati sectors of Poonch district and Nowshera sector in adjoining Rajouri district,” defence spokesperson Lt Col Devendra Anand said.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly, Anand said.

Reports said Pakistani troops also targeted civilian areas in Mankote area of Poonch. Exchanges of fire were on when reports came in last.

