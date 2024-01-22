Pakistan condemns consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, accuses India of ‘majoritarianism’

Islamabad: Pakistan has condemned the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The country's foreign office said in a statement that the consecration ceremony is "indicative of India's growing majoritarianism. Ayodhya: Crowded chamber before the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple as invitees wait for the opening of the garb griha after 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.(PTI)

Pakistan's foreign ministry said in the statement that a "mob of extremists" had demolished the Babri mosque.

"Deplorably, India's superior judiciary not only acquitted the criminals responsible for this despicable act but also allowed the construction of a temple on the site of the demolished mosque," it said.

"Developments of the last 31 years, leading to today's consecration ceremony, are indicative of growing majoritarianism in India. These constitute an important facet of the ongoing efforts for social, economic and political marginalization of the Indian Muslims," it said.

Pakistan also claimed the mosque is a blot on India's democracy.

"Notably, there is a growing list of mosques, including the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi and Shahi Eidgah Mosque in Mathura, facing similar threat of desecration and destruction," the country claimed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today presided over the consecration ceremony, which was attended by thousands of dignitaries and locals. Several politicians, actors, and sports stars visited Ayodhya today and took part in the installation ceremony of Lord Ram's idol in the newly constructed temple.

The Supreme Court of India in 2019 said there was evidence that proves the existence of a Hindu temple at the Babri site. It allowed the construction of the temple on the disputed site. It also ordered the authorities to provide a separate parcel of land for the construction of a grand mosque.