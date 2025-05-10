Menu Explore
India, Pakistan agree to stop military action on land, air and sea from 5 pm today

ByHT News Desk
May 10, 2025 06:50 PM IST

Vikram Misri said instructions have been issued on both sides to implement the understanding, with DGMOs set for another discussion on May 12.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said Pakistan called the Director General of Military Operations of India, during which both sides agreed to halt all military action on land, at sea, and in the air starting at 5pm. 

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri speaks during a special briefing on Operation Sindoor, amid the ongoing India-Pakistan military conflict in New Delhi. (MEA)
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri speaks during a special briefing on Operation Sindoor, amid the ongoing India-Pakistan military conflict in New Delhi. (MEA)

“Pakistan called Indian Directors General of Military Operations at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours IST,” said Vikram Misri. 

He said that instructions have been issued on both sides to implement this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will have another discussion on 12th May at 1200 hours, he added.

Follow all India Pakistan ceasefire live updates here 

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that after a long night of talks mediated by the United States, India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire.

He congratulated both countries for demonstrating common sense and intelligence in resolving the conflict.

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated significantly after terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

Under Operation Sindoor, India carried out precision strikes targeting specific terror bases in Pakistan and PoK, which were used to plan and launch attacks against India.

Terror headquarters of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen were targeted, with the Indian Air Force conducting night raids on nine hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Among the precise targets hit were the Markaz Subhan Allah at Bahawalpur, Sarjal at Tehra Kalan, Markaz Abbas in Kotli, and Syedna Bilal camp in Muzaffarabad, all linked to the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Other targets included the Markaz Taiba at Murdike, Markaz Ahle Hadith at Barnala, and Shwawai Nalla camp at Muzaffarabad, all associated with the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba.


 

