Home / India News / Pakistan issues visas to Indian pilgrims to visit Shadani Darbar shrine in Sindh

Pakistan issues visas to Indian pilgrims to visit Shadani Darbar shrine in Sindh

india news
Published on Nov 21, 2022 06:59 PM IST

Shadani Darbar is a temple that is more than 300 years old and a sacred site for Hindus from across the globe

The Pakistan high commission in New Delhi. (AFP File Photo)
The Pakistan high commission in New Delhi. (AFP File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

Pakistan has issued 100 visas to Indian pilgrims who wish to travel to several religious sites in the neighbouring country, in line with a bilateral protocol on visits to religious shrines.

The group of Indian pilgrims will visit Pakistan to participate in the 314th birth anniversary celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib at the Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi in Sindh province from November 22 to December 3, the Pakistan high commission said in a statement.

Under the India-Pakistan Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, thousands of Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to attend religious festivals and occasions every year.

“The issuance of pilgrimage visas to Hindu and Sikh pilgrims is in line with the government of Pakistan’s efforts for facilitating visits to religious shrines. It is also reflective of Pakistan’s respect for religious places of all faiths and efforts for promoting interfaith harmony,” the statement said.

Also Read:Pakistan grants 2,942 visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims for Nov 6-15 festive season

Shadani Darbar is a temple that is more than 300 years old and a sacred site for Hindus from across the globe. The Shadani Darbar was founded in 1786 by Sant Shadaram Sahib, who was born in Lahore in 1708.

Visas issued by the Pakistan mission are in addition to visas granted to Hindu and Sikh pilgrims participating in these events from other countries, the statement added.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out