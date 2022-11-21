Pakistan issues visas to Indian pilgrims to visit Shadani Darbar shrine in Sindh

Pakistan has issued 100 visas to Indian pilgrims who wish to travel to several religious sites in the neighbouring country, in line with a bilateral protocol on visits to religious shrines.

The group of Indian pilgrims will visit Pakistan to participate in the 314th birth anniversary celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib at the Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi in Sindh province from November 22 to December 3, the Pakistan high commission said in a statement.

Under the India-Pakistan Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, thousands of Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to attend religious festivals and occasions every year.

“The issuance of pilgrimage visas to Hindu and Sikh pilgrims is in line with the government of Pakistan’s efforts for facilitating visits to religious shrines. It is also reflective of Pakistan’s respect for religious places of all faiths and efforts for promoting interfaith harmony,” the statement said.

Also Read:Pakistan grants 2,942 visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims for Nov 6-15 festive season

Shadani Darbar is a temple that is more than 300 years old and a sacred site for Hindus from across the globe. The Shadani Darbar was founded in 1786 by Sant Shadaram Sahib, who was born in Lahore in 1708.

Visas issued by the Pakistan mission are in addition to visas granted to Hindu and Sikh pilgrims participating in these events from other countries, the statement added.