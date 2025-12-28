Pakistan kabaddi player wears Indian jersey, represents India-linked team at private event; banned

A Pakistani international kabaddi player has reportedly been banned for an indefinite period by the national federation after he wore an Indian jersey and represented an ‘Indian team’ in a private tournament held in Bahrain earlier this month. The Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) took the decision against Ubaidullah Rajput after an emergency meeting,(Facebook/UbaidullahRajpootofficial)

The Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) took the decision against Ubaidullah Rajput after an emergency meeting on Saturday, PTI news agency reported.

The federation said he had travelled overseas to take part in the event without obtaining the required no objection certificate (NOC) from the federation or the concerned authorities.

Pakistani kabaddi player represented ‘Indian team’

PKF secretary Rana Sarwar said Rajput not only travelled abroad without an NOC but also played for an India-linked team, wore its jersey and wrapped the Indian flag around his shoulders after winning a match, PTI reported.

Sarwar said Rajput has the right to challenge the decision before a disciplinary committee.

He came under fire after videos and photographs showing him in an Indian jersey and waving the Indian flag during the GCC Cup went viral on social media.

Sarwar said other players were also banned and fined for taking part in the tournament without obtaining NOCs.

“He (Rajput) has claimed it was a total misunderstanding and that he was never told the team he would play for in the private tournament would be an Indian side. But he is still guilty of flouting NOC rules,” he said.

Ubaidullah Rajput issues apology

Earlier, the Pakistani international kabaddi player had issued an apology, saying he was invited to play in the tournament in Bahrain and was selected for a private team, the report said.

“But I didn’t know until later that they had named the side an Indian team, and I told the organisers not to use the names of India and Pakistan. In private competitions in the past, Indian and Pakistani players have played together for a private team but never under the names of India or Pakistan,” he said.

“I found out later that I was misrepresented as playing for the Indian team, which I can’t think of doing after the conflict,” Rajput added.

With inputs from agencies