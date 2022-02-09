Pakistan ministers comment on Karnataka hijab row, talk about free choice

As the hijab row in Karnataka is raging, Pakistan ministers now have commented on the issue espousing free choice, condemning the bar on burqa-clad students inside the classroom. Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said it is a grave violation of fundamental human rights. "Depriving Muslim girls of education is a grave violation of fundamental human rights. To deny anyone this fundamental right & terrorise them for wearing a hijab is absolutely oppressive. The world must realise this is part of Indian state plan of ghettoisation of Muslims," the minister said.

Pakistan's information and broadcasting minister Ch Fawad Hussain said what is going on in India is terrifying. "Indian Society is declining with super speed under unstable leadership. Wearing Hijab is a personal choice just as any other dress citizens must be given free choice," he tweeted.

Over not allowing hijab-clad students inside the classroom, a huge political row has erupted in Karnataka drawing international attention. Pakistan-born activist Malala tweeted, "Refusing to let girls go to school in their hijabs is horrifying. Objectification of women persists — for wearing less or more. Indian leaders must stop the marginalisation of Muslim women."

Talking about the incidents of stone-pelting over the hijab row, Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra said action will be taken against the perpetrators. Police have arrested a few people who are outsiders, not students.

Revenue minister R Ashoka said the government is not in favour of either hijab or kesari. "Students can wear whatever they want on streets, but dress code is compulsory in schools. We closed schools &colleges as a precautionary measure for students' safety. Congress is behind this politics," the minister said.

