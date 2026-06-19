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Pakistan now realizes the perils of dealing with mercurial President Trump

The US signed an interim peace deal in Iran, sidelining Pakistan and leaving PM Shehbaz Sharif embarrassed while PM Modi receives lofty accolades from Trump.

Updated on: Jun 19, 2026 12:31 pm IST
By Shishir Gupta
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Critics of the Modi government within and outside India have been taking potshots at his foreign policy and having their schadenfreude moment after the US used Pakistan as a mediator in the Iran-US-Israel war. The Indian opposition was also smirking at how Pakistan had taken the center stage by holding the preliminary negotiations in Islamabad on April 11-12.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif during a meeting with US President Donald Trump

But Field Marshal Asim Munir and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have now realized the perils of dealing with mercurial US President as Pakistan and its supporters were all left high and dry as Donald Trump signed the interim peace deal at a glitzy dinner in Versailles on June 17 and dumped formal signing ceremony on June 19 at Switzerland.

While President Trump signaled business as usual with India at the bilateral meeting in Evian, the demeanor of the Indian Prime Minister at the G-7 was polite and respectful but definitely not obsequious with the big batters at the summit. In fact, PM Modi was toasted by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, EU President Ursula von der Leyen, UAE President M. B. Zayed, UK PM Keir Starmer, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni apart from the red carpet treatment from his friend Emmanuel Macron. PM Modi met Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi on the sidelines of G-7 but the Japanese leader is expected to visit India soon.

India and the US are on the same page when it comes to the Iran nuclear issue and freedom of navigation in the Straits of Hormuz, and PM Modi praised Trump for securing a peace deal with Iran and preventing a full blown energy crisis. Even as India and the US are looking to sign a trade deal as early as possible, India has learnt to deal with President Trump—one day at a time. Something which the Pakistanis will now understand.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shishir Gupta

Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) and the 2011 Ben Gurion Prize by Israel.

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