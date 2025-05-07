Operation Sindoor: Pakistan opens artillery fire after Indian strikes in big escalation at LoC

Pakistan Army opened artillery fire along the Line of Control (LoC) shortly after Indian armed forces conducted air strikes at terror targets in Pakistani territory in the early hours of Wednesday, May 7, under ‘Operation Sindoor’. A city view of Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, May 7, 2025. (REUTERS)

Hindustan Times learnt that a woman, namely Ruby Kour, died in Mankot sector in Mendhar subdivision in Jammu's Poonch due to shelling from Pakistan. Follow Operation Sindoor news updates

Pakistan's artillery firing along the LoC comes as a big escalation as so far only small arms were being fired by it in ceasefire violation.

Indian Army said in a post on X at 2:42 am on Wednesday, “Pakistan again violates the Ceasefire Agreement by firing Artillery in Bhimber Gali in Poonch- Rajauri area.”

Indian Army is responding appropriately in a calibrated manner, the post read.

‘Operation Sindoor’

India's Ministry of Defence said Indian Armed forces conducted strikes under which it targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.

The strikes were carried out under ‘Operation Sindoor’, the government said.

Government's confirmation of the strikes came shortly after reports of explosions being heard in PoK's Muzaffarabad, Bahawalpur (Punjab province of Pakistan) and some other areas surfaced.

Just minutes before confirming the strikes, Indian Army had posted a video on X at 1:28 am, captioned “Ready to Strike, Trained to Win”.

Pakistan had been ramping up its military presence along the border with India amid escalating following the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, in which terrorists were suspected to have links with Pakistan.

The Pakistani armed forces had been deploying a range of assets, including radars, air defence systems, and Chinese howitzers, according to a news agency ANI report.

According to the report, the Pakistani military has deployed radar systems and air defence weapon systems opposite the Longewala sector, Barner in Rajasthan.

These developments come days after the April 22 terrorist attack at Baisaran valley of Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, in which 26 people were gunned down, most of whom were tourists.

India's statement on the strikes at Pakistani terror targets mentioned, “These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered. We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable.”