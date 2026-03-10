Pakistan PM Shehbaz congratulates Iran's new supreme leader

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sent a letter to the new Iranian Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, conveying condolences on the death of his father, while also congratulating him on assuming the new responsibilities. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sent a letter to the new Iranian Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei. (AFP)

Mojtaba, the son of late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was appointed as his successor by the 88-member Assembly of Experts, a body responsible for selecting the new supreme leader, Iranian state TV announced on Monday. His father was assassinated in an attack by the US and Israeli forces.

According to a statement, the Prime Minister reiterated the "deepest condolences and prayers of the people of Pakistan at this solemn moment for the brotherly people of Iran and the wider Muslim Ummah".

He noted that the "martyrdom of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei had deeply saddened the people of Pakistan, who stand in solidarity with the leadership and people of Iran during this difficult time".

While congratulating the new leader on assuming this responsibility, the Prime Minister expressed the hope that his leadership would guide Iran towards peace, stability, dignity and prosperity in the years ahead.

He underscored that relations between Pakistan and Iran are anchored in shared faith, history, culture and language.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to continue working closely with Iran to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across all spheres of mutual interest for the benefit of the two brotherly peoples.