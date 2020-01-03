e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 03, 2020
Home / India News / Pakistan says Army Chief Gen Naravane’s comment on strikes across LoC reckless

Pakistan says Army Chief Gen Naravane’s comment on strikes across LoC reckless

In an interview to PTI after taking charge of the 1.3-million strong force, Army Chief Gen Naravane on Tuesday said India reserves the right to “preemptively strike” at sources of terror.

india Updated: Jan 03, 2020 02:04 IST

Islamabad
Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane
Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane(ANI Photo)
         

Pakistan has rejected India’s new Army Chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane’s statement that New Delhi reserves the right to “preemptively strike” across the Line of Control (LoC), terming his remarks as “irresponsible”.

In an interview to PTI after taking charge of the 1.3-million strong force, Army Chief Gen Naravane on Tuesday said India reserves the right to “preemptively strike” at sources of terror. He asserted that a “new normal” in the country’s response mechanism to acts of cross-border terrorism has already been “emphatically” displayed.

Reacting to Gen Naravane’s remarks, the Pakistan Foreign Office in a statement on Wednesday said, “We reject the new Indian Army Chief’s irresponsible statement regarding ‘pre-emptive strikes’ across the LoC .”

tags
top news
CDS seeks plan on new air defence command to boost security in skies
CDS seeks plan on new air defence command to boost security in skies
445 Bangladeshi caught returning from India in 2 months, claims BGB chief
445 Bangladeshi caught returning from India in 2 months, claims BGB chief
Pak airspace risky, US aviation regulator warns pilots; cites Pulwama attack
Pak airspace risky, US aviation regulator warns pilots; cites Pulwama attack
‘India can’t lag behind’: PM Modi asks young DRDO scientists to spread wings
‘India can’t lag behind’: PM Modi asks young DRDO scientists to spread wings
Dial 139 in the New Year for help or inquiry when on-board Railways
Dial 139 in the New Year for help or inquiry when on-board Railways
MG sells over 3,000 units of Hector SUV in December of 2019
MG sells over 3,000 units of Hector SUV in December of 2019
52-year-old Kolkata man spends five days with father’s decomposing corpse
52-year-old Kolkata man spends five days with father’s decomposing corpse
Watch: Linking your Aadhaar with Pan Card, 8 things you should know
Watch: Linking your Aadhaar with Pan Card, 8 things you should know
trending topics
GST CollectionHardik PandyaShivam DubePM ModiSara Ali KhanRajkummar RaoBJP Delhi Manifesto

don't miss

latest news

india news