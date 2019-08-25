e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 25, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Aug 25, 2019

Pakistan Senate Chairman cancels UAE trip over PM Narendra Modi’s visit: Reports

Tensions have escalated between India and Pakistan ever since New Delhi on August 5 revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and divided it into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

india Updated: Aug 25, 2019 11:34 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Islamabad
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.(ANI Photo)
         

Pakistan Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has decided to cancel his pre-scheduled trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent trip to the Gulf nation, a media report said on Sunday.

The Senate chairman’s visit to the UAE would hurt the feelings of the Kashmiri people; therefore, he has decided to cancel his and a parliamentar delegation’s visit to the country, The Express Tribune said in its report citing an informed sources as saying.

Tensions have escalated between India and Pakistan ever since New Delhi on August 5 revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and divided it into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Also read: PM Modi discusses ties with UAE, unveils RuPay card

Modi, who is on a tri-nation tour to France, the UAE and Bahrain, had reached Abu Dhabi on Friday.

On Saturday, he was conferred the UAE’s highest civilian honour, the “Order of Zayed”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, the UK’s Queen Elizabeth II and Chinese President Xi Jinping have previously been honoured with this honour.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed)

First Published: Aug 25, 2019 11:34 IST

tags
more from india
top news
    trending topics
    INX media caseChandrayaan 2Janmashtami 2019India vs West Indies Live ScoreJanmashtami 2019 Shubh MuhuratNirmala Sitharaman
    don't miss