Pakistan took 48 hours to admit intrusion, refused to take back body initially: BSF

ByPrawesh Lama
Published on: Aug 14, 2025 06:35 am IST

They said the Pakistani Rangers did not acknowledge a protest note by the BSF after the latter shot a Pakistani intruder in the Kathua region of Jammu.

New Delhi : In a departure from the usual exchange between the two border forces, it took the Pakistani Rangers more than 48 hours to acknowledge a protest note by their Indian counterpart, the Border Security Force, reportedly after waiting for a nod from their senior commanders in Lahore, BSF officials aware of the matter said.

The officials said the Pakistani Rangers neither acknowledged the protest note over the intrusion bid — a usual exercise — nor took back the body initially.(Representative image/AP)
The officials said the Pakistani Rangers neither acknowledged the protest note over the intrusion bid — a usual exercise — nor took back the body initially.(Representative image/AP)

They said the Rangers did not acknowledge a protest note by the BSF after the latter shot a Pakistani intruder in the Kathua region of Jammu on Monday. The intruder, BSF officials said, who was shot in his legs, succumbed to his injuries the same day.

The officials said the Rangers, however, neither acknowledged the protest note over the intrusion bid — a usual exercise — nor took back the body of the intruder after a flag meeting between the two forces on Monday.

They added that the Rangers again refused to acknowledge the note during a flag meeting on Tuesday.

“They finally acknowledged the protest note on Wednesday afternoon but did not immediately take body the back. This is unusual because in the past the sector commander or company commander would receive the protest note. But this time, their personnel said they would first get clearance from their headquarters in Lahore,” the officer added.

Monday’s intrusion bid was the first reported in the Jammu region since India launched military strikes on targets within Pakistan as well as Pakistan-occupied Kashmir during Operation Sindoor.

