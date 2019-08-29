Pakistan-trained commandos may have entered Kutch, warns Intel

india

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 14:51 IST

A group of armed men, possibly Pakistan-trained commandos, are feared to have entered the Kutch area, confirmed alerts issued by Kandla and one more port in the region. The entire region has been put on high alert after the threat was reported by two of the six major ports in Gujarat.

“As per intelligence inputs received, Pakistan-trained commandos have entered Gulf of Kutch/ Kutch through the Harami Nala creek area. They are believed to be trained with underwater attacks (sic), it is therefore directed to take utmost measures of security and prevent any untoward situation in the Gujarat state,” an alert issued by the Kandla Port , now renamed Deendayal Port , said on Wednesday.

The alert also said that all ships have been requested to take security measures and “maintain anti-terror watch. And be alert”.

Shipping agents have been directed to inform ships in outer and inner anchorage, births to maintain a terror watch and any suspicious activity should immediately be reported to the nearest coast guard station, marine police station and port control, said the alert notification.

Also Watch: Amid tension with India, Pakistan tests nuclear capable ballistic missile

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 13:08 IST