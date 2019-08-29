e-paper
Aug 29, 2019-Thursday
Thursday, Aug 29, 2019

Pakistan-trained commandos may have entered Kutch, warns Intel

Shipping agents have been directed to inform ships in outer and inner anchorage, births to maintain a terror watch and any suspicious activity should immediately be reported to the nearest coast guard station, marine police station and port control, said the alert notification.

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 14:51 IST
Sudhi Ranjan Sen
Sudhi Ranjan Sen
New Delhi
A group of armed men, possibly Pakistan-trained commandos, are feared to have entered the Kutch area, confirmed alerts issued by Kandla and one more port in the region.
A group of armed men, possibly Pakistan-trained commandos, are feared to have entered the Kutch area, confirmed alerts issued by Kandla and one more port in the region.(HT Photo (Representative Image))
         

A group of armed men, possibly Pakistan-trained commandos, are feared to have entered the Kutch area, confirmed alerts issued by Kandla and one more port in the region. The entire region has been put on high alert after the threat was reported by two of the six major ports in Gujarat.

“As per intelligence inputs received, Pakistan-trained commandos have entered Gulf of Kutch/ Kutch through the Harami Nala creek area. They are believed to be trained with underwater attacks (sic), it is therefore directed to take utmost measures of security and prevent any untoward situation in the Gujarat state,” an alert issued by the Kandla Port , now renamed Deendayal Port , said on Wednesday.

The alert also said that all ships have been requested to take security measures and “maintain anti-terror watch. And be alert”.

Shipping agents have been directed to inform ships in outer and inner anchorage, births to maintain a terror watch and any suspicious activity should immediately be reported to the nearest coast guard station, marine police station and port control, said the alert notification.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 13:08 IST

