Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pakistan urges Trump to step in as peacemaker as tensions with India rise

ByHT News Desk
May 01, 2025 10:10 PM IST

Pakistan’s ambassador to the US, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, called Kashmir the “flashiest flashpoint" in global geopolitics and the root cause of tensions with India

Pakistan has reportedly urged the President of the United States, Donald Trump, to help defuse tensions with India in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Pakistan's ambassador to the US, Rizwan Saed Sheikh, has reached out to Donald Trump
Pakistan's ambassador to the US, Rizwan Saed Sheikh, has reached out to Donald Trump

In an interview with Newsweek magazine, Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, called Kashmir the “flashiest flashpoint" in global geopolitics and the root cause of tensions with India. Sheikh added that Donald Trump should intervene.

“If we have a president who is standing for peace in the world as a pronounced objective during this administration, to establish a legacy as a peacemaker — or as someone who finished wars, defied wars and played a role in de-confliction, resolving the disputes — I don’t think there is any higher or flashier flash point, particularly in nuclear terms, as Kashmir," Newsweek quoted Sheikh as saying.

"We are not talking about one or two countries in that neighbourhood who are nuclear capable. So, that is how grave it is," he added, referring to China, India and Pakistan.

While India has always adhered to the Shimla Agreement of 1972, which stipulates that all issues between the two countries should be resolved bilaterally, Pakistan has time and again dragged one nation or the other to become a mediator in the Kashmir issue. Islamabad had also threatened to pull out of the Shimla agreement altogether after India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.

Several Pakistani politicians have claimed that an Indian military action was ‘imminent' and have been creating a hysteria of war for the past few days.

The Pahalgam terror attack

A group of terrorists attacked tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last week, killing 26 people, including 25 Indian nationals.

Since then, tensions have been high between India and Pakistan, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi giving the armed forces full operational freedom to choose the time, target and mode of the country's response. This comes after the union government put out several measures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

Pakistan, in anticipation of an Indian military action, has deployed large numbers of troops along the LoC and the International border. Several Chinese howitzers, air defence systems are also said to be in place. It has also violated the ceasefire along the LoC for seven straight days till Thursday.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Pakistan urges Trump to step in as peacemaker as tensions with India rise
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On