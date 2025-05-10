Pakistan used fighter jets to target key military infrastructure: Colonel Sofiya Qureshi

The Indian government on Saturday confirmed that the Pakistani Army has launched sustained attacks on India's western front, using a mix of drones, loitering munitions, long-range weapons, and even fighter jets to target key military infrastructure. Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi addresses the media on 'Operation Sindoor', in New Delhi.(@MEAIndia)

“Pakistan is continuously attacking the western borders,” Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said at a press briefing held by the ministry of external affairs, adding that India has successfully neutralised many threats.

However, she noted that Pakistan attempted aerial infiltration at more than 26 locations across the country on Friday night.

Critical air force bases in Udhampur, Bhuj, Pathankot, and Bathinda have suffered damage to both equipment and personnel, she said. “They used high-speed missiles at 1:40 am to target Punjab’s air base,” she added.

Addressing a press briefing, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh confirmed that the Pakistan Army is moving troops towards forward areas.

Vyomika Singh asserted that while all hostile actions have been effectively countered with proportionate responses, India has reiterated its commitment to de-escalation, conditional on reciprocal restraint from Pakistan.

"The Pakistan Army has been observed to be moving its troops towards forward areas, indicating an offensive intent to further escalation. Indian armed forces remain in a high state of operational readiness, and all hostile actions have been effectively countered and responded proportionately. Indian armed forces reiterated their commitment to non-escalation, provided the Pakistan side reciprocates," Singh said.

"In a swift and calibrated response, Indian armed forces carried out a precision strike only at identified military targets... Pakistan has also attempted to execute a continued malicious misinformation campaign, with claims of destruction of the Indian S-400 system, destruction of airfields at Suratgarh and Sirsa... India unequivocally rejects these false claims being spread by Pakistan," she added.

Earlier on Saturday, Byker YIHA III Kamikaze drones were recovered in Punjab's Amritsar that were launched by Pakistan in the early hours of Saturday, defence officials said.

The attacks were launched in several civilian areas of the region, leaving their lives endangered. The attempt was thwarted by the Indian Army Air Defence guns at 5am as the drones were destroyed in the air itself, as per the defence officials.

Fragments and debris of unidentified projectiles were also recovered by the locals in Rajasthan's Barmer on Saturday.

Meanwhile, at least three airbases in Pakistan were hit by Indian strikes in the early hours of Saturday, as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate.

India launched the retaliatory strikes immediately after Pakistan attacked 26 locations across India. Intermittent firing is still going on at several places along the Line of Control.

Pakistan's attempted retaliation came in the wake of India's Operation Sindoor, where the Indian armed forces targeted nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday. The operation was a direct response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.