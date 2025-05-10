Pakistan moving troops to forward areas, shows intent to escalate tensions: India

The Pakistan Army has begun moving troops toward forward areas, signaling a possible intent to escalate hostilities, Indian officials said on Friday. IAF officer Wing Commander Vyomika Singh addresses the media on 'Operation Sindoor', in New Delhi.(X/@MEAIndia)

Speaking on the current situation, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said, “Pakistani troops have been observed moving into forward areas, indicating their intent to further escalate the tensions.”

"Indian armed forces remain in a high state of operational readiness, and all hostile actions have been effectively countered and responded proportionately. Indian armed forces reiterated their commitment to non-escalation, provided the Pakistan side reciprocates," Singh added.

India responds to Pak provocation

India also said it targeted Pakistani military bases after Islamabad fired several high-speed missiles at multiple Indian air bases in Punjab. It's the latest escalation in a conflict triggered by the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people died.

Pakistan earlier said it intercepted most missiles targeting three air bases and that retaliatory strikes on India were underway.

Colonel Sofia Qureshi, at the news conference on Saturday, said Pakistan also targeted health facilities and schools at its three air bases in Indian-controlled Kashmir. “Befitting reply has been given to Pakistani actions,” she said.

"Pakistani army is continuously attacking the western borders; it has used drones, long-range weapons, loitering munitions and fighter jets to attack India's military sites. India neutralised many dangers, but Pakistan tried to infiltrate via Air at more than 26 places, and they damaged our equipment and personnel at air force bases in Udhampur, Bhuj, Pathankot, Bathinda. They used high-speed missiles at 1:40 am to target Punjab's air base. They even attacked health facilities and schools," the officer said.

The Pakistani army’s actions were “provocation” and India’s response was “measured,” foreign secretary Vikram Misri said.