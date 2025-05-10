Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

India attacks 3 Pakistani airbases after 26 Indian locations targeted: What we know so far

ByHT News Desk
May 10, 2025 08:33 AM IST

Pakistan claimed that India targeted three air bases there - Nur Khan, Murid and Rafiqui. However, he did not provide any details to back his claims.

India targeted three Pakistani airbases — Nur Khan in Rawalpindi, Murid in Chakwal, and Rafiqui in Jhang — as confirmed just hours after Pakistan military spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry made the claims during a press briefing early Saturday.

Pakistani police officers remove vehicles and people from the main entry of Nur Khan airbase following an Indian missile strike in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on Saturday(AP)
Pakistani police officers remove vehicles and people from the main entry of Nur Khan airbase following an Indian missile strike in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on Saturday(AP)

Retaliatory actions from Pakistan are expected.

Track live updates of India-Pakistan military conflict here.

This escalation comes after India said it hit back at Pakistan on Friday night after repelling Pakistani drone strikes on 26 locations in Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat. In an armed drone strike, three civilians were injured in Punjab’s Ferozepur town last night.

Several cities across Jammu and Kashmir, including Srinagar, Jammu, Rajouri and others woke up to loud explosions on Saturday morning amid shelling by Pakistan. 

Here is what we know so far-

  • India hit three Pakistani airbases on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday. The airbases targeted by India are — Nur Khan in Rawalpindi, Murid in Chakwal, and Rafiqui in Jhang. 
  • The confirmation comes just hours after Pakistan’s Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry also made these claims in a press briefing on early Saturday morning.  
  • Pakistan closed its airspace to all flights between 3:15 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. local time on May 10, 2025, the Civil Aviation Authority announced Saturday. 
  • Amid the ongoing military escalation between India and Pakistan, the group of seven (G7) countries have urged both the nations to show maximum restraint and engage in direct dialogue. The statement also condemned the April 22 terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.
  • “We, the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America and the High Representative of the European Union, strongly condemn the egregious terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 and urge maximum restraint from both India and Pakistan. Further military escalation poses a serious threat to regional stability. We are deeply concerned for the safety of civilians on both sides,” the statement read.
  • Loud explosions are being heard in several cities across Jammu and Kashmir, including Srinagar, Jammu, Rajouri, Udhampur and more since early Saturday morning.
  • Rajouri's Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Raj Kumar Thappa died after his house was hit by Pakistani shelling on Saturday morning.
  • Mourning Thappa's death, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said that he was accompanying the state’s deputy chief minister around Rajouri district yesterday and also attended an online meeting chaired by the chief minister. 
  • Omar Abdullah also reacted to the calls of de-escalation between India and Pakistan by the international community. He said in a post on X, “I’m not sure how the “International Community” thinks the current tension in the subcontinent will be de-escalated when the IMF essentially reimburses Pakistan for all the ordnance it is using to devastate Poonch, Rajouri, Uri, Tangdhar & so many other places.” 

Get India Pakistan News Live. Today's India News, Weather Today,and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
Get India Pakistan News Live. Today's India News, Weather Today,and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / India attacks 3 Pakistani airbases after 26 Indian locations targeted: What we know so far
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On