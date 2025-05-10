India attacks 3 Pakistani airbases after 26 Indian locations targeted: What we know so far
Pakistan claimed that India targeted three air bases there - Nur Khan, Murid and Rafiqui. However, he did not provide any details to back his claims.
India targeted three Pakistani airbases — Nur Khan in Rawalpindi, Murid in Chakwal, and Rafiqui in Jhang — as confirmed just hours after Pakistan military spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry made the claims during a press briefing early Saturday.
Retaliatory actions from Pakistan are expected.
Track live updates of India-Pakistan military conflict here.
This escalation comes after India said it hit back at Pakistan on Friday night after repelling Pakistani drone strikes on 26 locations in Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat. In an armed drone strike, three civilians were injured in Punjab’s Ferozepur town last night.
Several cities across Jammu and Kashmir, including Srinagar, Jammu, Rajouri and others woke up to loud explosions on Saturday morning amid shelling by Pakistan.
Here is what we know so far-
- India hit three Pakistani airbases on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday. The airbases targeted by India are — Nur Khan in Rawalpindi, Murid in Chakwal, and Rafiqui in Jhang.
- The confirmation comes just hours after Pakistan’s Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry also made these claims in a press briefing on early Saturday morning.
- Pakistan closed its airspace to all flights between 3:15 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. local time on May 10, 2025, the Civil Aviation Authority announced Saturday.
- Amid the ongoing military escalation between India and Pakistan, the group of seven (G7) countries have urged both the nations to show maximum restraint and engage in direct dialogue. The statement also condemned the April 22 terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.
- “We, the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America and the High Representative of the European Union, strongly condemn the egregious terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 and urge maximum restraint from both India and Pakistan. Further military escalation poses a serious threat to regional stability. We are deeply concerned for the safety of civilians on both sides,” the statement read.
- Loud explosions are being heard in several cities across Jammu and Kashmir, including Srinagar, Jammu, Rajouri, Udhampur and more since early Saturday morning.
- Rajouri's Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Raj Kumar Thappa died after his house was hit by Pakistani shelling on Saturday morning.
- Mourning Thappa's death, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said that he was accompanying the state’s deputy chief minister around Rajouri district yesterday and also attended an online meeting chaired by the chief minister.
- Omar Abdullah also reacted to the calls of de-escalation between India and Pakistan by the international community. He said in a post on X, “I’m not sure how the “International Community” thinks the current tension in the subcontinent will be de-escalated when the IMF essentially reimburses Pakistan for all the ordnance it is using to devastate Poonch, Rajouri, Uri, Tangdhar & so many other places.”