India attacks 3 Pakistani airbases after 26 Indian locations targeted: What we know so far

India targeted three Pakistani airbases — Nur Khan in Rawalpindi, Murid in Chakwal, and Rafiqui in Jhang — as confirmed just hours after Pakistan military spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry made the claims during a press briefing early Saturday. Pakistani police officers remove vehicles and people from the main entry of Nur Khan airbase following an Indian missile strike in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on Saturday(AP)

Retaliatory actions from Pakistan are expected.

This escalation comes after India said it hit back at Pakistan on Friday night after repelling Pakistani drone strikes on 26 locations in Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat. In an armed drone strike, three civilians were injured in Punjab’s Ferozepur town last night.

Several cities across Jammu and Kashmir, including Srinagar, Jammu, Rajouri and others woke up to loud explosions on Saturday morning amid shelling by Pakistan.

Here is what we know so far-