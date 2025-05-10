32 Indian airports shut for civilian flights amid tensions with Pakistan | Full list

The ministry of civil aviation on Saturday said 32 airports in northern and western parts of the country have been closed for civilian flight operations until May 15. Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) jawans at the Jai Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna, Bihar, India, May, 9. 2025(Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

A release issued by the ministry said the airports would remain closed until 5.29 am on May 15. Follow India-Pak LIVE updates.

Earlier, 24 airports, which are either located close to Pakistan's borders or are situated near key defence bases, were closed for civilian flights till May 10. It was later extended to May 15.

“The Airports Authority of India (AAI) and relevant aviation authorities have issued a series of Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) announcing the temporary closure of 32 airports across northern and western India for all civil flight operations, effective from 9th to 14th May 2025 (which corresponds to 0529 IST on 15th May 2025), due to operational reasons,” the release said.

The decision, announced early Saturday, comes in view of the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan that continued unabated since India's May 7 strikes on terror camps and Pakistan's subsequent shelling of border areas.

These airports across different states and UTs were shut following Indian armed forces’ precision strikes at nine terrorist targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as part of Operation Sindoor in the early hours on May 7.

The operation was in retaliation to the April 22 attack by Pakistan-linked terrorists in Pahalgam, killing 26 civilians.

Here's the full list of airports closed: