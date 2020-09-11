e-paper
Home / India News / Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC yet again

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC yet again

Pakistan has violated ceasefire over 3,200 times this year so far

india Updated: Sep 11, 2020 10:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Mendhar: Indian Army personnel at the scene to destroy a live mortar shell which was found lying unexploded, near a residential area in Mendhar town of Poonch district, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Two members of a family, including a 10-year-old girl, were injured in overnight shelling by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI Photo) (PTI15-04-2020_000105A)(PTI)
         

Pakistani troops opened heavy fire in Mankote sector of Poonch district, south of Pir Panjal range, on Friday.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said, “At about 0830 hours (8.30 am), Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and then shelling with mortars along the LoC in Mankote sector. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.”

Pakistan Army had also targeted forward areas, along the Line of Control (LoC), in Poonch district on Thursday.

“On Thursday, Pakistan Army first targeted Mankote sector around 5.30 am, then Degwar sector at about 11.45 am and Mendhar Sector at about 12.15 pm. Indian Army retaliated befittingly,” said Col Anand.

A Pakistani soldier, Havaldar Liaqat, 39, was killed in India’s retaliatory fire on Thursday.

On Wednesday evening, Pakistan had violated ceasefire in Degwar and Malti sectors in Poonch district.

Pakistan has violated ceasefire over 3,200 times this year so far.

In 2019, Pakistan had violated the truce deal 3,168 times, while the number was 1,629 in 2018.

Meanwhile, Lt Gen BS Raju, General-Officer-in-Command of 15 Corps, on Thursday said that the army has alerted all formations to keep a check on any flying object seen along the LoC.

On June 20, the border Security force (BSF) had shot down a Pakistani drone in Hiranagar sector of Kathua and recovered arms and ammunition. Sources said the consignment was meant for terrorists in Kashmir.

An M-4 US-made semi-automatic rifle, 60 rounds in two magazines and seven M67 grenades were found attached to the drone, which had a winch mechanism to drop the consignment and fly back to Pakistan.The drone itself weighed around 17.5 kilograms and the consignment weighed around five or six kilograms.

