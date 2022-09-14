Pakistani boat seized off Gujarat coast with 200 cr worth drugs

In a joint operation, the Indian Coast Guard and Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) apprehended a Pakistani boat with 40 kg of drugs worth ₹200 crore on Wednesday morning.

According to Indian Coast Guard officials, the Pakistani boat was apprehended 6 miles inside Indian waters. "Two fast attack boats of ICG caught a Pakistani boat 33 nautical miles off the Jakhau coast in Gujarat," said the officials.

The fishing boat carrying drugs was intercepted near Jakhau harbour in Kutch district. “The heroin was meant to be transported to Punjab by road after being offloaded on the Gujarat coast. Based on a specific tip- off, we intercepted the boat which left from Pakistan, and caught six Pakistani nationals with 40 kg of heroin,” a senior ATS official said.

Pakistani crew along with boat are being brought to Jakhau for further investigation.

The state ATS and the Coast Guard had foiled similar attempts of drug smuggling in the past also and caught foreign nationals with huge quantities of narcotics trying to smuggle via the Gujarat coast.

