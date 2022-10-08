Pakistani boat with heroin worth 350 crore seized off Gujarat coast

In a joint operation, the Indian Coast Guard and Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) seized a Pakistani boat, 'Al Sakar', carrying 50kg heroin worth ₹350 crore in the international market and apprehended six crew members near International Maritime Boundary Line. The operation was conducted during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, news agency ANI reported.

“It was discovered that the shipment was transported by Mohd Kadar, a major drug baron based in Pakistan. The transaction was going to take place on the high seas. As soon as Gujarat ATS received the information, an operation was launched, and six Pakistanis were nabbed," director general of police Ashish Bhatia was quoted as saying by ANI.

Reportedly, the boat is being brought to the state's Jakhau port for further investigation.

This is the sixth such joint operation by the IGC and state ATS in the last year and the second such operation in less than a month when 40 kg of drugs was seized from a Pakistani boat on September 14, news agency PTI reported.

Earlier in September, a Pakistani boat was seized 6 miles inside Indian waters with 40 kg of drugs worth ₹200 crore. "Two fast attack boats of ICG caught a Pakistani boat 33 nautical miles off the Jakhau coast in Gujarat," Indian Coast Guard officials had said.

The state ATS and the Coast Guard had foiled similar attempts of drug smuggling in the past also and caught foreign nationals with huge quantities of narcotics trying to smuggle via the Gujarat coast.

