Pakistani MP meets PM Narendra Modi, Sushma Swaraj, offers to mediate

A Hindu parliamentarian from Pakistan, Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and junior external affairs minister VK Singh on the sidelines of an event, according to people familiar with the developments.

Vankwani is a member of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and, while the details of his meetings are not known, he told news agencies at the event that he will help mediate between the governments of both countries to defuse tension in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack.

“If you have any apprehension, tell me about it. I will share it with my government. I will also speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj in this regard,” news agency PTI quoted him as saying at an event organised in New Delhi in connection with the Kumbh Mela.

Vankwani is the founder of Pakistan Hindu Council and was earlier in former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s PML-N.

At the event in Delhi, Vankwani said he shared a spiritual connection with India and visited the country twice every year, even if he was not on a government-sponsored trip.

First Published: Feb 24, 2019 07:50 IST