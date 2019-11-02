e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 02, 2019

Pakistanis feel inflation, not Kashmir, is biggest problem facing them: Survey

Worries of inflation is followed by unemployment (23%), the Kashmir issue (8%), corruption (4%) and water crisis (4%), the survey has said.

india Updated: Nov 02, 2019 05:37 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Islamabad
The study, which was published by Gallup and Gilani Pakistan on Tuesday, said 53% of respondents believe the country’s economy, specifically increasing inflation, is the biggest problem facing the country.
The study, which was published by Gallup and Gilani Pakistan on Tuesday, said 53% of respondents believe the country’s economy, specifically increasing inflation, is the biggest problem facing the country.(AP FILE)
         

Spiralling inflation and not the Kashmir issue is the biggest problem haunting the people of Pakistan, a survey conducted by Gallup International in all four provinces of the cash-strapped country has said.

The study, which was published by Gallup and Gilani Pakistan on Tuesday, said 53% of respondents believe the country’s economy, specifically increasing inflation, is the biggest problem facing the country.

Worries of inflation is followed by unemployment (23%), the Kashmir issue (8%), corruption (4%) and water crisis (4%), the survey has said.

The survey also mentions fears over political instability, power crisis, dengue outbreak among other issues.

Gallup Pakistan said the survey’s sample comprised men and women from across the four provinces -- Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh.

Pakistan’s economy has struggled in the last few years.

In July, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had said Pakistan was facing “significant economic challenges” due to weak and unbalanced growth and that its economy is at a critical juncture where it needs an ambitious and bold set of reforms.

At the time, Pakistan had a currency reserve of less than USD 8 billion, enough only to cover 1.7 months of imports.

Pakistan and the IMF signed a USD 6 billion bail out package this year, aimed at returning sustainable growth to the country’s fragile economy and improve the standards of living.

Other than the IMF, Pakistan has secured substantial bailout packages from Qatar, China, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 05:03 IST

tags
top news
Curbs reimposed as violence marks J&K’s first day as Union Territory
Curbs reimposed as violence marks J&K’s first day as Union Territory
BJP faces pressure to repeat 2014 Lok Sabha performance in Jharkhand polls
BJP faces pressure to repeat 2014 Lok Sabha performance in Jharkhand polls
US: Pak failed to stop LeT, JeM funds, recruiting
US: Pak failed to stop LeT, JeM funds, recruiting
Climate change is real. There is a way to deal with it, smartly | Opinion
Climate change is real. There is a way to deal with it, smartly | Opinion
Differing voices in Congress on support to Sena
Differing voices in Congress on support to Sena
‘No controversial comments’: Adityanath tells ministers ahead of Ayodhya verdict
‘No controversial comments’: Adityanath tells ministers ahead of Ayodhya verdict
Delhi T20I: Rohit Sharma walks off after being hit during nets
Delhi T20I: Rohit Sharma walks off after being hit during nets
Your Weekend Dose: Drive To Terminator Dark Fate Know What To Watch
Your Weekend Dose: Drive To Terminator Dark Fate Know What To Watch
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News