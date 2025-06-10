Pakistan's Sherry Rehman grilled by Sky News anchor over Pahalgam terror attack, Brigade 313

Former Pakistani ambassador and Pakistan People’s Party senator Sherry Rehman appeared visibly tense when questioned about her country's links to terrorism and the country allegedly harbouring terrorists — a reference to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people. Pakistan politician Sherry Rehman during an interview with journalist Yalda Hakim(X/Yalda Hakim)

During a heated exchange with Sky News journalist Yalda Hakim, Sherry Rehman was asked about Brigade 313, which TRAC (Terrorism Research and Analysis Consortium) analysts identify as an al Qaeda-affiliated umbrella group active in Pakistan.

Referring to “digital dossier” to counter such claims, Rehman said, “I don't know who told you this, but I can produce any number of pages saying all this.”

She also attempted to deflect attention to India’s internal security issues, saying, “Are we responsible for all 100 insurgencies running in India?”

Watch the video here:

Hakim then cited “Operation Sindoor”, which targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack. The UN-designated terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had confirmed that its top commander Masood Asghar and 10 family members were killed in Bahawalpur during the strikes.

Rehman’s cryptic response to this was: “Children are not leaders”, followed by a dismissal of the sources cited by the interviewer.

"Most of the analysts you're quoting are aligned with India's narrative. They only tell India's story," she argued, rejecting claims about Brigade 313’s Al Qaeda links.

A seasoned politician, journalist, and diplomat, Rehman previously served as Pakistan’s ambassador to the US (2011–2013) and was the first woman to lead the opposition in Pakistan’s Senate.

Yalda Hakim grills Pak ministers after Pahalgam attack

Afghanistan-born journalist Yalda Hakim has gone viral for her sharp interviews with top Pakistani ministers, where she has grilled and fact-checked them over Pakistan’s long-standing denials of supporting terrorism.

Her interviews have drawn widespread attention amid the heightened India-Pakistan tensions following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which left 26 people dead.

One of the most talked-about moments came during her April 24 interview with Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, who openly admitted that Pakistan had provided training, funding, and support to terrorist groups.

Asif stated that Pakistan had carried out this “dirty work” on behalf of the United States and Western countries, including Britain.

In another notable exchange on May 7, Hakim challenged Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar. When Tarar denied the presence of terror camps in Pakistan, Hakim countered him by citing statements previously made by Pakistan’s own leaders.