Who is Yalda Hakim, Afghan-born journalist who schooled Pakistani ministers?

Yalda Hakim, an Afghanistan-born journalist, has gone viral for her sharp interviews with senior Pakistani ministers, where she grilled and fact-checked them over Pakistan’s long-standing denials of sponsoring terrorism. During an interview with Sky News broadcaster Yalda Hakim, Asif stated that Pakistan was carrying out this “dirty work” on behalf of the United States and Western countries, including Britain.(X/Yalda Hakim)

Her interviews gained attention amid the recent India-Pakistan tensions following the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.

One of the most talked-about moments came from her April 24 interview with Pakistan's defence minister Khawaja Asif, where he openly admitted that Pakistan had provided training, funding, and support to terrorist groups.

Asif said that Pakistan was carrying out this “dirty work” on behalf of the United States and western countries, including Britain.

In further interviews, on May 7, Hakim confronted Pakistan’s information minister Attaullah Tarar. When Tarar denied the existence of terror camps in Pakistan, she firmly countered him by referencing past statements made by the country’s own leaders.

“In fact, in 2018, President Donald Trump cut military aid to Pakistan because he accused Pakistan of playing a double game. So when you say there are no terrorist camps in Pakistan, that is going against what General Pervez Musharraf has said, what Benazir Bhutto has said, what your Defence Minister said just a week ago,” Hakim told Tarar.

Who's Yalda Hakim?