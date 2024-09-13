Pak-origin man convicted of murdering Indian restaurant manager in UK

A 25-year-old man of Pakistani origin has been convicted of murdering an Indian restaurant manager by hitting him with a stolen car in south-east England on Valentine’s Day this year. Vignesh Pattabhiraman, 36, was hit by a stolen Range Rover on Valentine's Day.

Shazeb Khalid was found guilty of killing Vignesh Pattabhiraman, 36, who was cycling home from his job at the Indian restaurant ‘Vel’ when Khalid struck him with a stolen Range Rover. Pattabhiraman was rushed to the Royal Berkshire Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A post-mortem examination later confirmed that he had died of a severe head injury.

Khalid was arrested on February 19 and charged with murder the following day. While he had initially pleaded guilty to manslaughter, a jury at Reading Crown Court convicted him of murder following a 28-day trial. He is set to be sentenced on October 10.

Soiheem Hussain, 27, and Mya Reilly, 20, were also charged in connection with the case. Hussain was found guilty of assisting an offender, while Reilly was acquitted of the same charge.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Brangwin of Thames Valley Police, who led the investigation, expressed relief at the verdict. “It was obvious to the jury that Khalid intended to cause Vignesh harm. He used the stolen Range Rover as a weapon, knowing full well the damage he caused,” Brangwin said.

“The communication between Khalid and Hussain that night made it clear that Hussain knew what happened and helped Khalid in the aftermath. This verdict is a step towards justice for Vignesh’s devastated family.”

Fundraiser for victim's family

Pattabhiraman’s death has led to an outpouring of support, with a JustGiving campaign raising over £52,500 to help repatriate his body to India and support his grieving wife, Ramya.

In an online tribute, his friends and family described him as a “committed” restaurant manager with dreams of advancing in the hotel industry. He had been set to take up a senior position at the Hyatt Regency Mayfair in London before his life was tragically cut short.

“Vignesh was a committed restaurant manager at Vel, where he poured his heart and soul into his work, earning recognition for his exceptionally warm nature, customer service and work ethic. His dream of reaching a senior management position in the hotel industry was within reach, with an exciting opportunity awaiting him at Hyatt Regency Mayfair London,” reads the online tribute.