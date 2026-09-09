Palam, Noida airports tapped for VIP planes as special aircraft arrive for BRICS Summit

With around 35 special aircraft, including VVIP flights and charter planes carrying delegations, expected to arrive in Delhi for the Brics summit over the weekend, authorities are working on a multi-airport plan to handle the unprecedented air traffic, people close to the development said.

National Security Guard (NSG) commandos conduct a mock drill ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit. (Hindustan Times)

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“The summit is expected to see participations from around 12 heads of state,” one official aware of the development said.

Special flights begin arriving ahead of summit

The first wave of special aircraft began arriving on September 4, officials said, adding that the delegations began arriving over the weekend. “Special flights have already begun arriving and two Russian IL-76 aircraft landed in Delhi.”

Deep Dive What measures are being taken to manage air traffic for the BRICS Summit in Delhi? Authorities are implementing a multi-airport plan, reserving parking bays at Palam, Delhi, and Noida airports for special aircraft and VIP planes expected during the summit. Why is the participation of Bangladesh's Prime Minister uncertain for the BRICS Summit? The uncertainty stems from the lack of confirmation from Dhaka regarding Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's attendance, amidst strained ties with India following political developments. How are the BRICS member states addressing tensions between Iran and the UAE during the summit? Russia has expressed hope that BRICS member states will bridge differences between Iran and the UAE and achieve consensus in joint documents despite their existing tensions over the West Asia conflict.

VVIP movements are to commence from September 9, however September 11 is expected to be the busiest, with delegations and heads of state from South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Russia, Philippines, Abu Dhabi, Ethiopia, Thailand and Nigeria are expected to arrive in the national capital, officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} Heads of states from Kazakhstan, Vietnam and China are expected on September 12. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Heads of states from Kazakhstan, Vietnam and China are expected on September 12. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Russia optimistic BRICS will bridge Iran-UAE gap at India-hosted summit

Multiple agencies coordinate summit air traffic

Multiple agencies involved in the exercise include the Indian Air Force (IAF), external affairs ministry (MEA), home ministry (MHA), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Airports Authority of India (AAI), Delhi airport operator- DIAL, Noida International Airport Ltd (NIAL), Jaipur International Airport Ltd (JIAL), Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) (mostly for the pre-BRICS event), the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Customs and Delhi Police. Several airports in and around Delhi have been identified to park or divert aircraft, according to people familiar with the arrangements, while a second official said that ample parking bays had already been reserved.

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Also read: Traffic jams and rain: Delhi braces for double trouble during BRICS Summit

“At Air Force station Palam, up to 12 parking slots have been reserved, 12 bays at Delhi (six each for wide-body and six narrow-body planes) and 12 bays in Noida airport have been reserved for all the parking. Around 10 bays are also available for BRICS related aircraft parking,” the official said.