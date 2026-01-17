'Paltano darkar, chayee BJP sarkar': In Bangla, PM Modi steps up Bengal offensive, tears into TMC

After NDA's victory in Bihar, it's time for Bengal, PM Modi said at the rally in Malda.

The phrase, part of PM Modi's address after flagging off Vande Bharat sleeper trains, calls for replacing the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government of chief minister Mamata Banerjee with a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dispensation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday coined a new political slogan for West Bengal ahead of the upcoming state elections, declaring " Paltano darkar, chayee BJP sarkar "- a clarion call for change and a clear pitch for a BJP-led government in the state.

PM Modi, launching an all-out attack on rival Mamata Banerjee, accused in his address that the state government has kept people away from Centre's Ayushman Bharat scheme, that provides free access to health insurance coverage for low income earners in the country.

“Heartless, cruel TMC government is looting public money, preventing central aid from reaching Bengal people,” PM Modi said.

Assembly elections are due in West Bengal in the first half of this year and the BJP is aiming to wrest power from the TMC government which has been ruling since 2011.

Slogan war is not new in West Bengal. The previous assembly elections in the state saw a fierce battle of catchphrases, with the Trinamool Congress rallying supporters around "khela hobey [game on]" to project a fight-ready image, while the BJP countered by spinning TMC-coined slogans and its long used “Didi O Didi”, targeting chief minister Mamata Banerjee over governance and alleged corruption.

PM Modi also tapped on the Maharashtra urban local body election results, highlighting what he described was BJP's “historic victory” in the polls. “In particular, the BJP has secured a record victory for the first time in Mumbai, in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), one of the world's largest municipal corporations, which is a significant development in Maharashtra politics,” he said.

“A few days ago, the BJP also elected its first mayor in Thiruvananthapuram, the capital of Kerala. This shows that even in places where winning elections was once considered impossible for the BJP, the party is now receiving unprecedented support,” PM Modi said, signalling at his part's potential to win outside its strongholds.