PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline on Dec 31: Here's how to link your PAN with Aadhaar

For those who have not paid the late fee and linked their Aadhar card to their PAN card, the deadline stands just seven days away. Failure to do so within the last day, which is December 31, 2025, would result in the unlinked PAN cards being inoperative. Apart from the risk of PAN cards being inoperative, defaulters might also face a possible risk of disruption in services including filing of income tax returns, refunds and banking transactions.(HT file photo)

Apart from the risk of PAN being inoperative, defaulters might also face a possible risk of disruption in services that include the usage of PAN cards, Hindustan Times reported earlier.

“For existing PAN holders, who were allotted PAN on or before 01-07-2017 it is mandatory to link PAN with Aadhaar. The Link Aadhaar service is available to individual taxpayers (both registered and unregistered on e-Filing Portal),” the official income tax website read.

For fresh PAN card applicants, the rules mandate an Aadhaar-based verification, that is

Here is how to link PAN with Aadhar:

Visit the income tax e-filing portal and log in with your credentials

Go to the profile section and click on the ‘Link Aadhaar’ option

Type your PAN and Aadhaar number and select ‘continue to pay through e-pay tax’ and proceed.

Select the relevant assessment year and type of payment as ‘Other Receipts.’

The applicable amount will be pre-filled against others. Click continue

Now, challan will be generated. Select the mode of payment and pay at the redirected bank website.

After the payment, linking PAN with Aadhaar can be done on the e-filing portal.

Here is how you can check the status of your PAN and Aadhaar linkage:

Visit the income tax e-filing portal and clicl on ‘Link Aadhaar status’

Enter your PAN and Aadhaar credentials and submit

The applicable status will be displayed on your screen

How to fix mismatched details on Aadhaar and PAN?