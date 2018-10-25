Panchajanya editor in IIMC’s new executive council

The new executive council (EC) of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), the country’s premier school for media studies, will meet on Wednesday, after nearly a year, persons familiar with the development said on Thursday.

The new executive council , which has been formed after a gap of nearly five months, has on board Hitesh Shankar, editor Panchajanya, a newsletter associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh; Rakesh Khar, editor special projects, Network 18, Smita Prakash, editor ANI and senior journalist MD Nalapat.

The new executive council which has a secretary of the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) ministry as chairperson, is responsible for taking decisions related to administration, budget and infrastructure.

The new executive council will have a fixed term of two years. The IIMC Society takes the final call on decisions related to budgetary allocations before it is presented to Parliament.

“These nominations in the category of eminent persons from the field of public life and journalism and other communication fields have been made by the Information &Broadcasting ministry,” said an official aware of developments.

Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) director general KG Suresh declined to comment on the EC’s composition and about reasons for the delay in finalising the nominees to the EC and IIMC Society.

The ministry has also nominated Prof Kapil kumar of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), Prof Makkhan Lal, of Delhi Institute of Heritage Research and Management and Prof Vijay Dharukar, vice chancellor of the Central University of Tripura as representatives of universities, educational institutions and departments of journalism and mass communication of the IIMC Society.

First Published: Oct 25, 2018 23:44 IST