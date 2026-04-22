What is 'Panchgavya', a mixture containing cow urine made mandatory by Gangotri Mandir Samiti to enter temple

As the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand begins, a ban has been imposed on the entry of non-Hindus, allowing them only after adherence to certain rules. Among the different criteria is the Gangotri Temple Committee's resolution stating that non-Hindus will be permitted entry if they consume panchgavya.

Devotees participate in the opening ceremony of the portals of Gangotri Dham, marking the formal commencement of the Char Dham Yatra 2026(ANI)

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Gangotri Temple Committee said that the consumption of Panchgavya, a mixture containing cow urine, will be mandatory for pilgrims to enter the temple to confirm their adherence to Sanatan Dharma.

The Char Dham Yatra commenced on Friday with the opening of the portals of Yamunotri, Gangotri and Kedarnath Dham amid Vedic chants on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya.

What is Panchgavya

Panchgavya is a mixture of cow milk, curd, cow urine, cow dung and ghee - along with Ganga Jal.

Speaking on Pachgavya, Yamunotri Temple Committee spokesperson Purshotam Uniyal earlier told HT that according to "Sanatan Dharam, no ritual is complete without serving the Panchgavya to devotees and we have been following this tradition since ages."

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{{^usCountry}} Citing the influx of people in the temple who have no affinity towards Sanatan Dharm, he said that this measure will allow "that only Santanis who adhere to tradition be permitted darshan at the shrine.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Citing the influx of people in the temple who have no affinity towards Sanatan Dharm, he said that this measure will allow "that only Santanis who adhere to tradition be permitted darshan at the shrine.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ban on Non-Hindus {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ban on Non-Hindus {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier, on March 11, the Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) passed a proposal to bar the entry of non-Hindus to Kedarnath and Badrinath temples.

The proposal was passed in the budget meeting of the Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) held under the chairmanship of BKTC chairman Hemant Dwivedi.

He said that the temples have traditionally been restricted to that the new resolution, which gives it a formal shape.’

"Strict measures are required to maintain the sanctity of Devbhoomi and its sacred shrines, so that the fundamental character of the state remains intact,” Dwivedi said.

Also read: Char Dham Yatra: Safety measures tightened following helicopter accidents last year

Yamnotri Samiti takes the ‘ athithi devo bhava’ approach

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While the Gangotri committee has announced the panchgavya rule and the Badrinath Kedarnath committee is seeking an affidavit declaring their faith from visitors, the Yamunotri Temple Committee has decided to take a different route.

It has decided to welcome all devotees regardless of caste or religion, adhering to the tradition of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'.

The Char Dham Yatra, which includes Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri, is a sacred pilgrimage for Hindus.

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