Char Dham Yatra 2026 begins: Uttarakhand CM flags off buses, focus on safety, green initiatives

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday participated in an inauguration program organized by the Joint Rotation Yatra Arrangement Committee in Rishikesh, where he flagged off buses for the Char Dham Yatra and inspected a free medical camp established for devotees. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the Char Dham Yatra in Rishikesh, emphasizing a smooth pilgrimage experience.

Addressing the gathering, CM Dhami described the Char Dham Yatra as a journey of faith that connects the "soul and devotion." He reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to ensuring the pilgrimage remains "smooth, safe, well-organized, and divine." According to a press release, the Chief Minister emphasized that preparations are being personally reviewed by his office to ensure every pilgrim experiences the sanctity of "Devbhoomi."

Focus on infrastructure and modernization Highlighting advancements under the PM Modi-led central government, the Chief Minister pointed to several infrastructure projects aimed at improving connectivity. He noted the inauguration of the ₹12,000 crore Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor and ongoing reconstruction in Kedarnath and Badrinath. Additionally, the state is advancing ropeway projects in Gaurikund and Govindghat, alongside the expansion of the All Weather Road Project.

State cabinet minister Pradeep Batra noted that the Transport Department has introduced shuttle services for single-lane and landslide-prone stretches. Furthermore, the government plans to deploy LED displays along the route to provide real-time information, complemented by a dedicated helpline for shuttle services.

Environmental stewardship and health protocols The state government is prioritizing a "Green Char Dham Yatra" and a "plastic-free Kedarnath Dham" this year. The Chief Minister urged pilgrims to maintain the cleanliness of religious sites and travel routes, stating that preserving the state’s purity is a "collective responsibility." It has been made mandatory for all yatra vehicles to carry dustbins to ensure sanitation.

Regarding health, cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal informed that a medical hospital is ready in Kedarnath, and a 50-bed facility in Badrinath is expected to be completed by June. He advised travelers to follow government advisories and undergo health check-ups prior to starting their journey.

High-level safety and disaster preparedness The yatra begins on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya with the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples, ahead of which the administration has intensified safety measures. According to a PTI report, CM Dhami conducted an on-ground inspection of NH-107 from Rudraprayag to Guptkashi on Thursday. He reviewed progress on critical infrastructure, including the Jawadi bypass and various landslide-prone zones such as Banswara and Kund-Kakdagaad.

Complementing the state's efforts, the Union Home Ministry has also stepped in to ensure pilgrim safety. MHA additional secretary Anuj Sharma held a high-level coordination meeting with state officials to review disaster management protocols, as per the PTI report. Key directives included:

Establishing proper transit shelters for use during emergencies.

Providing regular updates on health, traffic, and security.

Strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs) for helicopter services, with the Chief Minister asserting that pilot experience in valley regions is paramount and that "no compromise with passenger safety will be tolerated." The yatra is scheduled to see the opening of the Kedarnath temple on April 22, followed by the Badrinath temple on April 23.

(With PTI inputs)