Panic after bomb threat mails target several Punjab schools, Fortis Hospital in Mohali

Panic gripped parts of Mohali on Tuesday morning after several schools received an email threatening to blow up their premises. Police evacuated the schools as a precaution and launched search operations. Authorities said the threat mail also mentioned Fortis Hospital in Mohali, where Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann is currently admitted, prompting heightened security. Punjab police along with bomb squad checking the Fortis hospital campus in Mohali after the bomb threat. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

According to sources, the email was received around 8.30 am. Following the alert, police teams rushed to the affected schools and cleared the buildings. Bomb disposal squads and senior officers also reached the hospital and began thorough checks of the premises.

Police said the email mentioned a possible blast at around 11 am. Security agencies cordoned off sensitive areas and carried out searches to rule out any danger.

Last week too, several schools in Mohali received similar bomb threat emails, which later turned out to be hoaxes.