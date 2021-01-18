Panipat jail to become first in Haryana to have in-house radio station
- As per the jail authorities, the RJs included a 24 years old Afghanistan national Nimatullaha, who is in Panipat jail for illegal stay in India without a valid visa.
Panipat district jail has become the first jail in Haryana to have its own radio station which will be operated and run by the inmates.
For this project namely 'Tinka Jail Radio', the jail authorities have selected five inmates out of 940 prisoners and undertrials lodged in the district jail.
Joginder Deswal, deputy superintendent of Panipat Jail, said that the project has been initiated by Tinka Tinka Foundation headed by Dr Vartika Nanda. The selected inmates have been given proper training to run daily programmes for the studio set up inside the jail premises. He said that programmes on songs, news, local folk songs and songs on demand will be aired.
As per the jail authorities, the RJs included a 24 years old Afghanistan national Nimatullaha, who is in Panipat jail for illegal stay in India without a valid visa and is also facing a murder case in Pune, Maharastra.
As per the officials from the jail, Nimatullaha expressed his interest to become the RJ when the jail authorities took auditions of the prisoners.
Also read: Scale down deployment of teachers on Covid-19 duty - Manish Sisodia
He is fond of singing and also knows Hindi and Urdu. He has been included in the group for his interest of singing Hindi songs, an official said.
Besides, singing, he will also read news in Hindi and Urdu to keep his fellow inmates updated.
Another RJ is Surender Gurjar, who is convicted in a murder case and has been in jail for the past two years. Gurjar belongs to Patti Kalyana village of Panipat district. He sings Haryanvi Ragini and he has also created a team of his assistants who can play instruments for the background music.
Suresh Kumar, also convicted in a murder case, is another RJ and belongs to Panipat district. Suresh was selected to entertain inmates by singing Haryanvi folk songs.
Another RJ and artist Kashish Kumar is a guitarist and sings very well. As per the jail officials, Kashish sings Hindi songs and plays a guitar. He also sang in front of jail minister Ranjit Singh for the trial. “Kashish is a very good guitarist and also sings Bollywood numbers very well,” said Joginder Deswal, deputy superintendent of Panipat Jail.
The fifth RJ is Sarwan Kumar of Panipat who is facing a murder case. He was included in the team following his interest in singing.
For the technical support, the district jail also has an IT expert Dinesh Kumar, an undertrial in a murder case. Dinesh played a key role in setting up the studio in the jail. Dinesh belongs to Jind district and has a B. Tech degree in computer science.
Haryana DG prisons, K Selvaraj said that this is a good initiative that has been taken with the help of Tinka Tinka Foundation. He said that later it will be started in two more jails of Ambala and Faridabad. The officer said that the motive behind this initiative was to entertain, educate, inform and engage the prisoners in positive activities.
The mind behind the project, Dr Vartika Nanda, said that Panipat is the first jail of the state to have a radio station to be operated by inmates and for the inmates. She said that five inmates have been selected from the jail and they have been given proper training to run the studio. Officials said each jail barrack will have one speaker and radio programmes will be broadcast for an hour every day.
She said that later two stations will be set up in Faridabad and Ambala jails and total 21 inmates have been selected for the radio stations. She said that Tihar jail was first to start such a radio station in 2013. Following this, the foundation had started a station in Agra jail in July 2019.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Probe purported chats between Arnab Goswami and Partho Dasgupta: MVA partners
- The NCP demanded a joint parliamentary committee probe into the leaked WhatsApp chats, the Congress sought a probe under the Official Secrets Act and the Shiv Sena said demanded action against Arnab Goswami for breach of internal security.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MVA gains, but BJP may emerge as largest party in Maha panchayat polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt assesses supply of Covid-19 vaccines to neighbours, developing countries
- Several countries have either signed agreements or are in talks with Serum Institute or Bharat Biotech, including Bangladesh, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Morocco.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Travel portals expecting better year; long-weekends likely to provide traction
- Long weekends around Republic Day, Good Friday, Holi, Janmashtami, Dussehra and Christmas are expected to see significant interest from travellers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In probe against Khalistanis, NIA examines people linked to farmers’ protests
- NIA officials said that most of the people who appeared before the agency in the last few days, have been examined as “witnesses”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cold wave claims lives of two nomad children in Kashmir
- The family of nomads had been living in a ramshackle shed covered with tarpaulin and polythene in a forest area of Devsar in Kulgam district.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt postpones 10th round of talks with farmers' leaders to Jan 20: Reports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Glitches in Co-WIN portal leads to drop in Covid vaccination percentage in Bihar
- Vaccination officers complained that the Co-WIN portal was slow in responding that made uploading information on it time consuming and tedious.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stalin accuses AIADMK govt of putting on hold projects brought during DMK rule
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
14 people develop AEFI on second day of Covid-19 vaccination drive in Bengal
- The turnout rate dropped on Monday as Co-WIN glitches continued.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
High level EC team on 3-day Assam visit to take stock of assembly polls
- The Election Commission team will hold meetings with the senior bureaucrats and police officers including state chief secretary and police chief to know about security arrangements.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two Manipur journalists held for article, released after admitting to oversight
- The police claimed that the article openly endorsed revolutionary ideologies and activities.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Retired Odisha professor seeks to donate house for construction of police statio
- In a letter to CM's private secretary, he offered to donate his three-room newly constructed house in Balitutha village of coastal Jagatsinghpur district to Odisha police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: SC panel to begin work on farm laws on Jan 19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, Japan sign pact to give skilled workers access to Japanese jobs
- Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla and Japan’s ambassador Satoshi Suzuki signed the memorandum of cooperation (MoC) on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox