IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Panipat jail to become first in Haryana to have in-house radio station
The initiative has been taken with the help of Tinka Tinka Foundation.(HT Photo)
The initiative has been taken with the help of Tinka Tinka Foundation.(HT Photo)
india news

Panipat jail to become first in Haryana to have in-house radio station

  • As per the jail authorities, the RJs included a 24 years old Afghanistan national Nimatullaha, who is in Panipat jail for illegal stay in India without a valid visa.
READ FULL STORY
By Neeraj Mohan, Karnal
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:13 PM IST

Panipat district jail has become the first jail in Haryana to have its own radio station which will be operated and run by the inmates.

For this project namely 'Tinka Jail Radio', the jail authorities have selected five inmates out of 940 prisoners and undertrials lodged in the district jail.

Joginder Deswal, deputy superintendent of Panipat Jail, said that the project has been initiated by Tinka Tinka Foundation headed by Dr Vartika Nanda. The selected inmates have been given proper training to run daily programmes for the studio set up inside the jail premises. He said that programmes on songs, news, local folk songs and songs on demand will be aired.

As per the jail authorities, the RJs included a 24 years old Afghanistan national Nimatullaha, who is in Panipat jail for illegal stay in India without a valid visa and is also facing a murder case in Pune, Maharastra.

As per the officials from the jail, Nimatullaha expressed his interest to become the RJ when the jail authorities took auditions of the prisoners.

Also read: Scale down deployment of teachers on Covid-19 duty - Manish Sisodia

He is fond of singing and also knows Hindi and Urdu. He has been included in the group for his interest of singing Hindi songs, an official said.

Besides, singing, he will also read news in Hindi and Urdu to keep his fellow inmates updated.

Another RJ is Surender Gurjar, who is convicted in a murder case and has been in jail for the past two years. Gurjar belongs to Patti Kalyana village of Panipat district. He sings Haryanvi Ragini and he has also created a team of his assistants who can play instruments for the background music.

Suresh Kumar, also convicted in a murder case, is another RJ and belongs to Panipat district. Suresh was selected to entertain inmates by singing Haryanvi folk songs.

Another RJ and artist Kashish Kumar is a guitarist and sings very well. As per the jail officials, Kashish sings Hindi songs and plays a guitar. He also sang in front of jail minister Ranjit Singh for the trial. “Kashish is a very good guitarist and also sings Bollywood numbers very well,” said Joginder Deswal, deputy superintendent of Panipat Jail.

The fifth RJ is Sarwan Kumar of Panipat who is facing a murder case. He was included in the team following his interest in singing.

For the technical support, the district jail also has an IT expert Dinesh Kumar, an undertrial in a murder case. Dinesh played a key role in setting up the studio in the jail. Dinesh belongs to Jind district and has a B. Tech degree in computer science.

Haryana DG prisons, K Selvaraj said that this is a good initiative that has been taken with the help of Tinka Tinka Foundation. He said that later it will be started in two more jails of Ambala and Faridabad. The officer said that the motive behind this initiative was to entertain, educate, inform and engage the prisoners in positive activities.

The mind behind the project, Dr Vartika Nanda, said that Panipat is the first jail of the state to have a radio station to be operated by inmates and for the inmates. She said that five inmates have been selected from the jail and they have been given proper training to run the studio. Officials said each jail barrack will have one speaker and radio programmes will be broadcast for an hour every day.

She said that later two stations will be set up in Faridabad and Ambala jails and total 21 inmates have been selected for the radio stations. She said that Tihar jail was first to start such a radio station in 2013. Following this, the foundation had started a station in Agra jail in July 2019.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
haryana
app
Close
e-paper
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh will meet senior officials of his department to decide on a future course of action.(HT PHOTO)
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh will meet senior officials of his department to decide on a future course of action.(HT PHOTO)
india news

Probe purported chats between Arnab Goswami and Partho Dasgupta: MVA partners

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:32 AM IST
  • The NCP demanded a joint parliamentary committee probe into the leaked WhatsApp chats, the Congress sought a probe under the Official Secrets Act and the Shiv Sena said demanded action against Arnab Goswami for breach of internal security.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deputy chief minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar said, “The voters voted in favour of the MVA. Ruling parties fought in cooperation and it resulted in the combined victory."(HT File Photo)
Deputy chief minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar said, “The voters voted in favour of the MVA. Ruling parties fought in cooperation and it resulted in the combined victory."(HT File Photo)
india news

MVA gains, but BJP may emerge as largest party in Maha panchayat polls

By Surendra P Gangan, Pradip Maitra, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:27 AM IST
The BJP won about 2,600 gram panchayats, followed by the Sena, which won 2,570 of the 11,800 panchayats whose results were declared late on Monday evening. The NCP and Congress bagged 2,400 and 1,825 panchayats respectively, while local panels and independents won over 2,335 panchayats.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan displays a vial of Bharat Biotech Ltd. Covaxin at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi.(Bloomberg Photo )
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan displays a vial of Bharat Biotech Ltd. Covaxin at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi.(Bloomberg Photo )
india news

Govt assesses supply of Covid-19 vaccines to neighbours, developing countries

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:18 AM IST
  • Several countries have either signed agreements or are in talks with Serum Institute or Bharat Biotech, including Bangladesh, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Morocco.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image for representation.(Unsplash)
Image for representation.(Unsplash)
india news

Travel portals expecting better year; long-weekends likely to provide traction

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:03 AM IST
  • Long weekends around Republic Day, Good Friday, Holi, Janmashtami, Dussehra and Christmas are expected to see significant interest from travellers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: NIA logo.(ANI)
File photo: NIA logo.(ANI)
india news

In probe against Khalistanis, NIA examines people linked to farmers’ protests

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:57 PM IST
  • NIA officials said that most of the people who appeared before the agency in the last few days, have been examined as “witnesses”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kashmir has been in the grip of a severe cold wave this season.(HT FIEL PHOTO)
Kashmir has been in the grip of a severe cold wave this season.(HT FIEL PHOTO)
india news

Cold wave claims lives of two nomad children in Kashmir

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:05 PM IST
  • The family of nomads had been living in a ramshackle shed covered with tarpaulin and polythene in a forest area of Devsar in Kulgam district.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers are seen sitting during an ongoing protest against the new farm laws at the Singhu border near New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Farmers are seen sitting during an ongoing protest against the new farm laws at the Singhu border near New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Govt postpones 10th round of talks with farmers' leaders to Jan 20: Reports

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:01 PM IST
The farmers have been protesting since November last year to demand the scrapping of farm laws saying they will hurt their livelihoods.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medic administers the dose of Covishield vaccine to senior doctor of IGIMS hospital, in Patna on Monday. (ANI)
A medic administers the dose of Covishield vaccine to senior doctor of IGIMS hospital, in Patna on Monday. (ANI)
india news

Glitches in Co-WIN portal leads to drop in Covid vaccination percentage in Bihar

By Ruchir Kumar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:44 PM IST
  • Vaccination officers complained that the Co-WIN portal was slow in responding that made uploading information on it time consuming and tedious.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party president M.K. Stalin.(AP)
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party president M.K. Stalin.(AP)
india news

Stalin accuses AIADMK govt of putting on hold projects brought during DMK rule

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:41 PM IST
Stalin claimed the DMK government had completed 80 per cent of the work on the Hogenakkal integrated drinking water project.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medic administers the COVID-19 vaccine to the frontline worker during a vaccination drive in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI)
A medic administers the COVID-19 vaccine to the frontline worker during a vaccination drive in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI)
india news

14 people develop AEFI on second day of Covid-19 vaccination drive in Bengal

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:11 PM IST
  • The turnout rate dropped on Monday as Co-WIN glitches continued.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora (middle) during a meeting on preparedness for Assam assembly polls held in Guwahati on Monday.(HT PHOTO)
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora (middle) during a meeting on preparedness for Assam assembly polls held in Guwahati on Monday.(HT PHOTO)
india news

High level EC team on 3-day Assam visit to take stock of assembly polls

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:42 PM IST
  • The Election Commission team will hold meetings with the senior bureaucrats and police officers including state chief secretary and police chief to know about security arrangements.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dhiren Sadokpam, editor-in-chief of the Frontier Manipur.(https://www.facebook.com/dsadokpam)
Dhiren Sadokpam, editor-in-chief of the Frontier Manipur.(https://www.facebook.com/dsadokpam)
india news

Two Manipur journalists held for article, released after admitting to oversight

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:25 PM IST
  • The police claimed that the article openly endorsed revolutionary ideologies and activities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Odisha Police Officers’ Association made the demand after an inspector in Balasore district was assaulted on Saturday by irate public over the suicide of a minor boy in a roadside dhaba.(Representative image/PTI)
The Odisha Police Officers’ Association made the demand after an inspector in Balasore district was assaulted on Saturday by irate public over the suicide of a minor boy in a roadside dhaba.(Representative image/PTI)
india news

Retired Odisha professor seeks to donate house for construction of police statio

By Debabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:24 PM IST
  • In a letter to CM's private secretary, he offered to donate his three-room newly constructed house in Balitutha village of coastal Jagatsinghpur district to Odisha police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Supreme Court of India. (File photo)
The Supreme Court of India. (File photo)
india news

News updates from Hindustan Times: SC panel to begin work on farm laws on Jan 19

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:55 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla signed the Specified Skilled Workers Agreement with Ambassador Suzuki. (@MEAIndia/Twitter)
Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla signed the Specified Skilled Workers Agreement with Ambassador Suzuki. (@MEAIndia/Twitter)
india news

India, Japan sign pact to give skilled workers access to Japanese jobs

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:55 PM IST
  • Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla and Japan’s ambassador Satoshi Suzuki signed the memorandum of cooperation (MoC) on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP