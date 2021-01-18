Scale down deployment of teachers on Covid-19 duty: Delhi dy CM Manish Sisodia
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday issued orders to scale down the present deployment of teachers on Covid-19 duty so that they can report back to schools that reopened on Monday for students of classes 10 and 12. Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio, asked the chief secretary to issue the necessary directions to all district magistrates.
“It has been brought to my notice that about 20,000-25,000 teachers are currently posted with district authorities for Covid-related duties. Considering the importance of education and the present status of the Covid situation in Delhi, district authorities to substantially scale down the present level of deployment and direct the teachers to report back to schools for their regular duties,” said an order passed by Sisodia on Monday.
Also Read: Glad that schools are opening in Delhi today, tweets Manish Sisodia
Schools in the national Capital have been closed since March last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and teachers were deployed on various Covid-related duties, including managing quarantine and isolation centres, engaging in door-to-door surveys and enforcing Covid protocols.
Last week, after the Delhi government allowed schools to reopen for students of classes 10 and 12, several principals had expressed concerns about managing classes as teachers remained deployed on Covid-19 duties. Ajay Veer Singh, the general secretary of government school teachers’ association, said, “It will be a mere formality if schools reopen without sufficient staff. We can’t call students back to schools after 10 months and not have enough teachers to guide them.”
“Due to the unprecedented once-in-a-lifetime nature of the pandemic, it was the collective responsibility of every official of Government of Delhi including teachers of Delhi to perform emergency Covid-related duties,” Sisodia said in the order Monday. “However, considering the upcoming board examinations, Delhi government has decided to commence special classes including practical examination, pre-board examinations for class 10 and 12 students from Monday.”
The education minister also said, “Going forward discretion is necessary in summoning the services of the teachers so that education activities, which the teachers are originally mandated to discharge, are not seriously disrupted.”
In the order passed Monday, the Delhi government has also stated that teachers will only be used for Covid-related duties after consulting the Directorate of Education.
The district authorities have been directed “not to summon the services of any teacher for any administrative/field related work, other than Covid-related duties. If in any emergency situation the district authorities feel the necessity of deploying teachers, the prior permission of education minister shall be mandatory for engagement of teachers in such work.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cold wave claims lives of two nomad children in Kashmir
- The family of nomads had been living in a ramshackle shed covered with tarpaulin and polythene in a forest area of Devsar in Kulgam district.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt postpones 10th round of talks with farmers' leaders to Jan 20: Reports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Glitches in Co-WIN portal leads to drop in Covid vaccination percentage in Bihar
- Vaccination officers complained that the Co-WIN portal was slow in responding that made uploading information on it time consuming and tedious.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stalin accuses AIADMK govt of putting on hold projects brought during DMK rule
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
14 people develop AEFI on second day of Covid-19 vaccination drive in Bengal
- The turnout rate dropped on Monday as Co-WIN glitches continued.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
High level EC team on 3-day Assam visit to take stock of assembly polls
- The Election Commission team will hold meetings with the senior bureaucrats and police officers including state chief secretary and police chief to know about security arrangements.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two Manipur journalists held for article, released after admitting to oversight
- The police claimed that the article openly endorsed revolutionary ideologies and activities.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Retired Odisha professor seeks to donate house for construction of police statio
- In a letter to CM's private secretary, he offered to donate his three-room newly constructed house in Balitutha village of coastal Jagatsinghpur district to Odisha police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: SC panel to begin work on farm laws on Jan 19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, Japan sign pact to give skilled workers access to Japanese jobs
- Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla and Japan’s ambassador Satoshi Suzuki signed the memorandum of cooperation (MoC) on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tandav makers say sorry after a torrent of criticism over web series
- The controversy around 'Tandav' has triggered demands that the government quickly enact a law to regulate content on OTT platforms such as Amazon Prime and Netflix.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC panel on farm laws to begin work on January 19
- On January 12, after two days of deliberation, the Supreme Court had suspended the pro-reforms farm laws approved by Parliament in September.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3,81,305 beneficiaries received Covid-19 vaccine, says health ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian, French Rafale jets set to take part in war games in Rajasthan
- The exercise has been codenamed 'Desert Knight 21'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nitish Kumar says cabinet to be expanded soon
- Nitish Kumar had said earlier that the BJP was still to hand over the list of probable candidates to be included in the cabinet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox