Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Panipat SHO, 2 forest officers on rescue mission hurt in leopard attack
india news

Panipat SHO, 2 forest officers on rescue mission hurt in leopard attack

Panipat superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan tweeted a video clip of the leopard’s attack. “I salute their bravery and courage,” he said
Sanouli station house officer Jagjit Singh, Panipat forest department ranger Virender Gahlyan and the forest department’s veterinary surgeon Ashok Khasa were injured in the attack (Video screengrab/Twitter)
Updated on May 08, 2022 06:53 PM IST
ByNeeraj Mohan

KARNAL: A station house officer (SHO) and two forest department officials leading a rescue team to catch a leopard in Behrampur village of Panipat district were injured in the operation on Saturday night. The leopard was later successfully tranquilised.

The three officials who sustained injuries were identified as Sanouli station house officer Jagjit Singh, Panipat forest department ranger Virender Gahlyan and the forest department’s veterinary surgeon Ashok Khasa. SHO Jagjit and Virender Gahlyan were admitted to the hospital and their condition is stable, an official said.

RELATED STORIES

Panipat superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan tweeted a video clip of the leopard’s attack. “I salute their bravery and courage,” he said. “In the end, everyone is safe Including the leopard”.

SHO Jagjit Singh was among the police officers who responded to an SOS message from villagers who spotted the leopard.

A joint team of the forest department and local police started looking for the leopard.

The leopard was eventually spotted around 9.30pm and attacked the team members.

Late in the night, the forest department team succeeded in tranquilising.

Panipat deputy commissioner Sushil Sarwan later visited the hospital to inquire about the team. The deputy commissioner also praised the efforts of the forest officials and the cops for their bravery.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeraj Mohan

Neeraj Mohan is a correspondent, covering Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat and Yamunanagar districts of Haryana.

Topics
leopard panipat district
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP