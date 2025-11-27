Panjab University senate election dates approved after long protest and Centre's u-turn

After weeks of entrenched protest at Panjab University in Chandigarh, the Vice President of India, as the PU chancellor, has approved the dates and schedule for elections to the PU senate to be held next year. The elections for various constituencies will be held between September 9 and October 4, 2026, officials said on Thursday. Panjab University students were protesting for the announcement of senate polls. They got support from farmer unions and others from Punjab, including politicians across the spectrum.(HT File Photo)

This was the main pending demand of the protesters after the central government rolled back its decision to downsize the senate, PU's primary decision-making body, and abolish much of the election process. The Centre had to restore the election system fully after massive protests, which went beyond the issue of PU's autonomy alone.

PU officials said on Thursday that the schedule sent by the university has been approved by Vice President CP Radhakrishnan.

The protesting students, however, said their movement would continue for demands such as withdrawal of criminal cases against some of the agitators for clashing with police.

The senate has 91 members and elections are held for 49 seats. The term of the previous senate ended in October of 2024, and the Centre recently sought to effectively do away with the poll process.

Schedule for Panjab University senate elections

For the constituency ‘Principals of Technical and Professional colleges and staff of such colleges from amongst themselves’, the date of election is September 7, 2026; results on September 9, 2026.

For Professors on the staff of the Teaching Departments of the University from amongst themselves: Election on September 14, 2026; results on the 16th.

For Associate Professors and Assistant Professors on the staff of the Teaching Departments of the University from amongst themselves: Election on September 14, 2026; results on the 16th.

For Heads of affiliated Arts Colleges from amongst themselves; Professors, Associate Professors and Assistant Professors of affiliated Arts Colleges from amongst themselves; and Registered Graduates: Elections on September 20, 2026, results on the 22nd.

For faculties of Panjab University: Election and results on October 4, 2026.

How Centre tried to end polls, had to backtrack

In a notification of October 28, 2025, the central government had reduced the number of senators and abolished polls for the Graduates constituency. This constituency chooses 15 members from among PU alumni, for which polls are held in Punjab, Chandigarh, and some neighbouring states.

This move saw widespread political opposition from Punjab, as this was seen as “yet another assault on Punjab's autonomy and its right over Chandigarh”. Students who were already protesting for a senate poll schedule got further agitated at the near-abolition of the system. Civil society groups and farmers unions from Punjab joined them, as did politicians including CM Bhagwant Mann.

The Centre’s notification was thus withdrawn on November 7, but the protest continued to seek poll dates.

A university shutdown on November 10 had spelt chaos not only on campus but across the Chandigarh region. Protesters, mainly from Punjab, broke through the university gates and clashed with police. A second shutdown call of November 26 remained altogether peaceful, though the university had to defer some exams.