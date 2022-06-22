Panneerselvam seeks police help to stop AIADMK meet

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) coordinator, O Panneerselvam on Tuesday wrote to the Avadi Police Commissioner asking him not to allow the party’s general council meeting on June 23 that is likely to decide on a return to single leadership from its present dual leadership.

O Paneerselvam and former Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami are occupying positions as coordinator and joint coordinator.

Last week, supporters of Palaniswami began the chorus to go back to single leadership at a meeting in Chennai. The call gained momentum in the past few days and according to senior party functionaries, it has now become increasingly clear that on June 23, a resolution for a unitary leadership may be moved in favour of Palaniswami.

Hectic developments marked the on-going political churn within Tamil Nadu’s main opposition, the AIADMK, over the single leadership issue.

Approaching the police is Panneerselvam’s latest in his series of efforts to get the meeting postponed. In a three-page petition, Panneerselvam stated that there is a possibility of law and order issues due to differences between the two sides.

The general council as always is held at a private hall in Vanagaram in the outskirts of Chennai.

Earlier in the day, the Madras high court directed the Avadi police to provide protection subject to conditions based on a plea filed by AIADMK’s Tiruvallur district secretary and former minister P Benjamin in which he had said that expelled members and others are likely to create a problem at the meeting.

Over the course of the day, it also seemed like Palaniswami’s camp was swelling with support while Panneerselvam looked more isolated. Former minister K Pandiarajan, who was the only cabinet member supporting Panneerselvam back in 2017-- during his famous rebellion against V K Sasikala, is now in support of Palaniswami who already enjoys the support of the majority among MLAs and members of the general council.

Former minister R B Udhayakumar, a close friend of Palaniswami also said that he hoped Panneerselvam will accept the situation in the interests of the party. AIADMK’s Tirupur unit passed a resolution on Monday backing Palaniswami.

“EPS has the support of the majority to take over as the leader of the AIADMK. Be it cadres, district secretaries, MLAs or General Council members, all want EPS,” former minister D Jayakumar told reporters on Tuesday.

The duo have been former chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and they have operated the party in a dual leadership setup since the death of J Jayalalithaa in office in 2006. AIADMK has always had only one leader in the post of the general secretary. The new setup was necessitated to bring together factions of Panneerselvam and Palaniswami to restrict Sasikala and her family from re-entering the party.

Both Panneerselvam and Palaniswami’s signatures are required for official party press releases. Panneerselvam, who officiated twice when Jayalalithaa had to vacate the CM chair, has been sidelined in the dual leadership set up even as Palaniswami as chief minister from 2017 consolidated his position in the party to emerge as its numero uno and is currently the leader of opposition.

The only power Panneerselvam holds is that of AIADMK’s coordinator and deputy leader of opposition. Palaniswami’s supporters have been upbeat about making arrangements for the meeting.

Though Panneerselvam and Palaniswami have had unresolved tensions and power struggles between them, the turn of events is still surprising given that only in December 2021, the AIADMK amended its bylaws to elect the coordinator and joint-coordinator by a single vote. It solidified Panneerselvam and Palaniswami positions keeping Sasikala away. However, since then, many leaders in Palaniswami camp saw Paneerselvam drifting towards Sasikala.

On Monday, Panneerselvam had written to Palaniswami urging him to postpone the meeting citing ‘extraordinary circumstances’. Jayakumar on Monday told reporters that Palaniswami has responded to him and publicly criticised Panneerselvam. “But why did he write a letter first? Isn’t that wrong? He could have spoken over the phone. That letter was leaked to the media and party secrets were out. Is that fair?” This seemed to come in response to Panneerselvam admonishing Jayakumar last Thursday at a press conference where he broke his silence on the issue. He had said that they had discussed not speaking of the singular leadership issue to the media but Jayakumar broke the understanding.

Political observers say both leaders have their strengths. “If Edappadi is required in Coimbatore, Panneerselvam is needed in Theni. It would swing towards Palaniswami’s favour but Panneerselvam is also a democratic leader and in this equation we should not bring in Sasikala because she has never proven herself in an election.” said political analyst Raveendran Duraisamy.

“Both of them as leaders of AIADMK have got 33% vote share and the fight now is about which one of them belongs to 33%.” AIADMK’s ally the BJP has stayed away from the power tussle leaving it as their alliance leaders internal matter. “BJP requires both of them so they will remain neutral. Supporters of both leaders will also support the BJP.”

